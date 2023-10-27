That Dwayne Johnson waxwork isn't even the worst I've seen

A popular waxwork museum in Paris has recently made headlines for its uncanny depiction of Hollywood actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The life-sized wax model was unveiled last week, with fans quick to call out the sculpture's peaky appearance, claiming that the model was "whitewashing" Johnson's skin tone.

The museum has contested the claims, stating that Johnson's unfortunate pallid hue was an "honest mistake," and honestly I'm willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, it's certainly not the worst waxwork I've seen – even if it's giving The Pebble, rather than The Rock. (To avoid your own design disaster, take a look at these expert character design tips to help you nail down the details).

Before and after of The Rock's waxwork – it's definitely an improvement (Image credit: Grévin Museum)

Johnson is often vocal about his dual Black and Samoan heritage, so it certainly shocked fans when the wan waxwork was unveiled, and many took to Instagram claiming that the waxwork looked like an off-brand imposter. "That’s the Rock evil twin STONE" one user claimed, while another simply stated that he looked "unseasoned."

Gracing the halls of the Grévin Museum, looking like a Vin Diesel and Mr Clean hybrid had snuck into the waxwork ranks, it was clear that the Z-list Rock needed some serious masonry work to bring back his glow. The pale imitation caused such a stir that it was brought to the attention of the man himself, who reached out to the museum to have his melanin reinstated.

"For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color," the actor stated on Instagram. Johnson was a little less disturbed by the ordeal, seeing the lighter side of the situation (sorry), even joking that when he returned to Paris he'd stop in to have a drink with himself.

The new Rock is a great improvement from his colourless cousin, featuring a fitting skin tone and defined facial details such as darkened facial hair and more dynamic facial details. Personally, I find waxworks deeply disturbing, but even I'd say the Rock's makeover is a total knockout that really captures his essence – I'm just glad his Mr Clean-ified doppelganger won't be haunting my dreams anymore.

(Image credit: Grévin Museum)

When waxworks go wrong they can be truly frightful, with melted features and uncanny faces that can genuinely be quite terrifying (or hilarious). While the Grévin and Madame Tussauds often house the more refined creations, this wax figures museum is home to some real nightmare fuel – the waxwork of Nelson Mandela looks like it's been through a blender and Princess Di looks like something out of Silence of the Lambs.

If you enjoy an uncanny design fail, take a look at these disturbing celebrity AI chatbots that are a total dystopian nightmare.