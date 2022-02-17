Which is the coolest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo of all time?

There are plenty of nostalgic projects being made right now, with the likes of the new Sonic movies and the revival of the Lord of the Rings franchise in the form of a TV series. So what's next on the throwback list we hear you ask? Well, it's everyone's favourite rebellious reptiles – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

That's right, Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael will be returning to the big screen in animation form. But if the film is anywhere near as dull as the overly simplistic new logo (below), we'll be pretty disappointed. Think you can design a logo better than Paramount's offering? Check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo (Image credit: Paramount)

We think the logo is a little bit dull. When you compare the design to all the other characterful and bold Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle logos (see below in the Reddit post from BreakingGarrick), this one doesn't stack up. We would love to see more colour and a more exciting font – they're ninja turtles, after all. They deserve an extravagant logo, right? Or perhaps the logo is telling us that the Seth Rogan-directed film will be a more adult and less cartoonish outing for the turtles.

Our favourite design has to be the design from 2003, probably just because that's the one we grew up with. We can appreciate that the 1987 logo is the most turtle-esque though with its fun textured font. And while we're not keen on the new logo, we have to admit we're glad it doesn't look like the design from 1990 (seriously, who approved such an uninspired, almost illegible design?).

It's also obvious that the new design is based on the original logo from 1984, but considering it's one of the most boring designs, we have to ask why Paramount chose to run with it? We don't think the throwback aspect excuses the fact that it looks pretty boring, but it certainly adds an element of nostalgia to the design.

The original comic logo is pretty minimalistic (Image credit: Mirage Studios )

We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed and hope that the movie isn't as boring as the logo.

