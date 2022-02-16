Does the awesome new Sonic 3 movie logo reveal a new character?

When you think about your favourite cartoon hedgehog, you think of Sonic, right? (who else could it be?) Well, it's good news for all of us fans because it looks as though we'll be getting a third Sonic movie. Paramount has confirmed the third instalment of the Sonic movie franchise with a mysterious new logo.

We presume the Sonic 2 movie (due to be released in April) is part of the Project Sonic 22 initiative that celebrates all the Sonic content coming in the next 12 months. And with the Sonic 2 logo quite obviously resembling the character Tails, we expect that another character has inspired the Sonic 3 design – but who? If you've got no idea what we're talking about and would like to brush up on your Sonic knowledge ahead of the movie releases, then check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals so you can play all the Sonic games to your heart's content.

Fans are excited to be getting a Sonic cinematic universe (Image credit: Paramount/Sega)

The Sonic 2 logo that was released last February features a design resembling the character Tails, but the Sonic 3 design is raising some questions about which character is hidden in the number three. The red and black design could represent many characters in the franchise. Fans are suggesting that it could be Shadow, Knuckles, Doctor Eggman, Shadow Knuckles or even Metal Sonic (we know, it's quite the list)

It looks as though most of us are keeping our fingers crossed for a Shadow appearance (us included). After all, he is probably the coolest hedgehog we've ever seen with his black and red fur and his aloof and mysterious personality. Seeing as Knuckles has already been confirmed to make an appearance in the Sonic 2 movie after behind-the-scenes photos were leaked, it makes even more sense that Shadow might show up in the third movie.

T H E R E DIF THEY BRING HIM IMMA SQUEAL(But tbh it may be Metal Sonic) https://t.co/llNgY7C8q0 pic.twitter.com/DmhMwpjETpFebruary 16, 2022 See more

if it's not shadow I LITERALLY DONT WANT IT https://t.co/1N4mPhIqQZFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Calling it now, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is gonna have Shadow the Hedgehog. If we're doing Knuckles in 2 and with his own spinoff, I suspect he's the only other major character that fits the Red. https://t.co/iHeDLV459lFebruary 16, 2022 See more

Whether the movies will feature Knuckles or not, we still love the logo designs. We particularly like the fact that with each logo the designers have increased the speed lines as if Sonic is getting faster with each movie. It's exciting to think that soon we might even have a Sonic cinematic universe (or an SCU).

We'll have to wait for the third movie to see which character the logo is representing. If you're feeling inspired by these logo designs and would like to have a go at making your own, then make sure you follow our 15 golden rules of logo design.

