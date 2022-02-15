Here are our 5 favourite Easter eggs in the new Doctor Strange poster

One of the wonderful things about Marvel is that it hides so many amazing Easter eggs in all its movies, shows, trailers and posters. This means that fans can really sink their teeth into any content it releases – and this new Doctor Strange poster is no exception.

The poster for the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, has been released. Fans are relishing in how many clues about the future of the MCU are in the design. But because there are so many hidden in this poster, we've rounded it down to our five favourite Easter eggs. If you're a superhero lover and would like to catch up on all the Marvel movies and shows, then make sure you subscribe to Disney Plus.

How many Easter eggs can you spot? (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

1. It's all in the shards

It's quite obvious to see that amongst all those shards of glass, there are many different faces staring back. We can obviously spot the likes of Doctor Strange, Wanda and Wong in the fragments. And while expected to see these three in the movie (especially after they all appear in the new trailer that was released at the Superbowl), some fans are speculating that the multiple faces mean that there will be multiple versions of each character. Considering this movie takes place in the multiverse, we wouldn't be surprised to see some Strange-on-Strange action.

2. Captain Carter

Will Captain Carter appear in the new Strange movie? (Image credit: Marvel/Disney Plus)

It's tough to spot, but in the bottom right corner, there's a shard of glass that's reflecting the shield of Captain Carter (hint: it looks like the Union Jack). The female MI5 spy has featured in a number of Marvel films already, including Captain America: The First Avenger and Avengers: Endgame, but we're yet to understand why she might be in the Doctor Strange movie. According to Nerdist, Strange and Carter meet in the What If series so fans aren't surprised to see her making an appearance in the multiverse.

3. Rintrah

Rintrah has been spotted in the Doctor Strange poster and trailer (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

If you look very carefully at the shards on the left-hand side in the middle of the poster (next to the eye), you can see a statue of a minotaur head. It's speculated that this is Rintrah, a mystic minotaur from another dimension. In the comics, Strange heads to Rintrah's planet looking for help to repair his cloak.

4. A new Captain Marvel logo

Captain Marvel has a new logo, and we love it (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

In the lower left corner of the poster design, you can vaguely see Captain Marvel's star. This new logo has been spotted on promotional images for the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. It's unclear at the moment how Captain Marvel will feature in the Strange movie, seeing as she isn't featured in the Strange trailer.

5. Loki, Deadpool, Cyclops and Juggernaut

It's shaping up to be one busy cast (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

It's also been suggested that there are clues in the poster that suggest Loki, Juggernaut, Deadpool and Cyclops will all feature in the film as well. However, when looking at The Nerdist's poster key, we can't say we're entirely convinced that there is hard evidence of this yet. We have to admit though, we would love to see all four of these characters in the movie, which is why we've chosen this Easter egg in our top five.

If this poster is anything to go by, it looks as though this will be a pretty busy movie with many characters. If you'd like to get ahead of the game and upgrade your home movie set-up before Doctor Stange and the Multiverse of Madness is released on Disney+, then why not treat yourself to one of the best TVs.

