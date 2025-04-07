Marvel wins back fans with slick retro-inspired Fantastic Four poster
Graphic design is back.
A fresh movie poster has dropped for Fantastic Four: First Steps and fans are loving the 60s-inspired design. The iconic Marvel Comics superhero team is set to reboot on 25 July, and if the classy poster design is anything to judge by, we're in for a film filled with retro delights.
For a while, it seemed we were stuck in a slump of cut-and-paste floating head film posters, so it's refreshing to see more stylised designs emerging (especially from Marvel – let's not pretend they weren't one of the worst offenders). The new Fantastic Four poster proves that stripped-back design can be just as evocative as an action-packed poster, perfectly balancing nostalgia with contemporary flair.
With a simple blue and white colour palette accompanying the silhouettes of the legendary Fantastic Four, the poster design embraces a distinct graphic appeal. A repeated '4' motif stretches into the distance, giving the design a sense of depth. Minimalist, stylised and slick the new design proves that film poster graphic design is back with a bang.
"I love the Saul Bass retro-vibe of this," one fan commented on the r/marvelstudios subreddit. "I absolutely love this poster! Clean, simple and retro all at the same time." another added, while one fan chimed in "The art for this movie has been to die for. Man. Whoever is doing this graphic design should be proud!"
It's great to see Marvel redeeming itself after fans called out that controversial Fantastic Four AI poster – consider my faith officially restored. For more design inspiration take a look at the best movie posters of the month.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
