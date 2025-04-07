Marvel wins back fans with slick retro-inspired Fantastic Four poster

published

Graphic design is back.

Fantastic Four poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

A fresh movie poster has dropped for Fantastic Four: First Steps and fans are loving the 60s-inspired design. The iconic Marvel Comics superhero team is set to reboot on 25 July, and if the classy poster design is anything to judge by, we're in for a film filled with retro delights.

For a while, it seemed we were stuck in a slump of cut-and-paste floating head film posters, so it's refreshing to see more stylised designs emerging (especially from Marvel – let's not pretend they weren't one of the worst offenders). The new Fantastic Four poster proves that stripped-back design can be just as evocative as an action-packed poster, perfectly balancing nostalgia with contemporary flair.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

