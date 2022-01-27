Awesome new Sonic the Hedgehog logo has fans in a spin

Ah, Sonic, everyone's favourite bright blue hedgehog. It looks as though 2022 is going to be a big year for the beloved Sega figure. A movie, multiple TV series, comics and games are being released under Sonic's name this year, and Sega has revealed that they're all part of Project Sonic 2022. And while we haven't been given a lot of information about what the project entails (get it?), we've been treated to a look at its logo.

Sega has revealed a bright blue minimalistic logo for Project Sonic 2022 (or Project Sonic '22) based on the designs by Sega artist Yuji Uekawa. The new logo design is inspired by the ‘90s Project Sonic campaign, in which Sega sought to increase the character's popularity in Japan. However this time around, the project is to help promote the upcoming Sonic titles. If you have a project you're working on that needs a logo, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best free logo makers.

People are loving the logo's reference to the '90s Project Sonic (Image credit: Sega)

The design is a modern revamp of the logo used for the '90s project. And when you head over to the Sega website, there are two downloadable wallpapers (see below), one of which features the slogan 'welcome to the next level' which sports the same questionable square formatting Sega used in the '90s (see below). We're not sure why Sega chose to use this format again seeing as it's nearly impossible to read.

Despite the weird format, the actual slogan 'welcome to the next level' makes a lot of sense, as there is so much new Sonic content on its way that it feels like a whole new era for the hedgehog. The project is to help promote the much anticipated Sonic Frontiers game as well as the Sonic Origins games, the second Sonic movie, the Sonic Prime Netflix series and upcoming comics (that's a whole lot of Sonic).

They should have left that illegible typeface in the '90s. (Image credit: Sega)

We like how clean and minimalistic the logo is, and think it would make a great sticker with its thick white outlines and bright colour that's obviously Sonic's iconic shade of blue. While we like the logo as a whole, we can't help but feel that it is a little too simplistic and we would've liked to have seen a little more flare – perhaps Sonic's famous grin would have made it better. However, we can appreciate that the design is based on both the original Project Sonic logo and his iconic design by Uekawa. It's a whole lot better than the creepy Netflix Sonic logo, to say the least.

Sega has made this wallpaper available to download (Image credit: Sega)

With its nostalgic nod to the past, fans are loving this logo design. Over on Twitter, one user responded, "Sonic with the best logos out here," and another said, "It's a reference to their marketing campaign for Sonic in the Saturn Era, and I've been going on about it nonstop". Well done Sega, there's no egg on your face here (sorry not sorry).

We're excited to see what Project Sonic 2022 has in store for us. We're especially excited for the Sonic Frontiers game as it's the first Sonic open-world game. If you're also looking forward to its release but haven't got the Nintendo Switch to support the game, then check out these brilliant Nintendo Switch deals.

