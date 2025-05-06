The most popular brand mascots are revealed, and the results are ridiculous

News
By published

Mickey has competition.

a selection of brand mascots on a green background
(Image credit: Disney/Mailchimp/Kellogg's/Sega/KFC/Future)

When you hear the phrase, brand mascot, who do you think of? For me it's Frosties' Tony the Tiger. Probably because I always wanted Frosties as a child and wasn't allowed them often. Or maybe because the slogan was so grrrreat (three 'r's, I checked).

A few years ago, we asked whether brand mascots were still relevant. New research from Falcon Digital Marketing suggest they are. It has identified which brand mascots are most popular online, and the results are... surprising.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.