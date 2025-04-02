Sega's new Sonic the Hedgehog design sparks conspiracy theories

News
By last updated

Is a classic game finally getting a remake?

When it comes to the design of their favourite hedgehog, Sonic fans can be a picky bunch. The blue blur has been rendered in countless styles throughout his 34 year history, and some are certainly more popular with fans than others. So when an official new Sonic the Hedgehog render drops, it's naturally going to scrutinised and pored over. Enter Sega's new 35th anniversary Sonic design.

Sega has revealed a new character design ahead of next year's celebrations. The design, which adorns a new 2026 calendar, depicts a version of sonic with larger spikes (or 'quills') – similar to the design from the early noughties Sonic Adventure era. Which, naturally, has fans feverishly speculating that a remake of the Dreamcast games could be on the cards for 2026.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.