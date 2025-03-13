I'm not saying this Sonic Adventure Unreal Engine 5 remake is the best thing I've ever seen, but I'm not not saying it either

News
By published

It's the best retro game upgrade I've seen so far.

Sonic Adventure Redux
(Image credit: JeliLiam)

The Sonic Adventure games were rather maligned on release in the early noughties, with many struggling to adjust to the jump from the blue blur's iconic 2D style to bonafide 3D. But they've enjoyed something of a reappraisal in recent years, with fans looking back fondly on the (perhaps overly) ambitious titles. And now, someone's only gone and remade them with Unreal Engine 5 – and it might be the best retro video game upgrade we've seen so far.

YouTuber JeliLiam has used Unreal Engine 5 to recreate various levels from Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, and not only have they awakened a deeply nostalgic part of my soul, but they also show that these games are begging for a 2020s remake.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Super Mario World in 3D Mario standing by a TV
Super Mario World got remade in 3D using Unreal Engine 5 – and the result is so much fun
Image from an Unreal Engine Rayman 3 remake
Rayman 3 is being remade in Unreal Engine, and I can't believe how good it looks
An image from a Zelda remake in Unreal Engine 5.5
Zelda: Ocarina of Time got remade in Unreal Engine 5, and it looks incredible
Sonic the Hedgehog
Someone remade Sonic the Hedgehog's Green Hill Zone for Game Boy, and I want to play it right now
Mario
This "awful" Super Mario remake actually brings a brilliantly low-fi new art style to the retro game
Nintendo Sports Wii remake
Nintendo's Wii Sports Resort got remade in Blender with "killer graphics" – and it's surprisingly brilliant
Latest in Video Game Design
Sonic Adventure Redux
I'm not saying this Sonic Adventure Unreal Engine 5 remake is the best thing I've ever seen, but I'm not not saying it either
An image from Half-life 2 RTX demo
Nvidia to show off powerful video game remix capabilities in Half-life 2 RTX demo
Your House indie game art interview; A stylised illustration depicts a young woman seated, seemingly contemplative, in a setting that combines elements of a comic book panel and a vintage aesthetic
"This is a game you can read, or a book you can play” – solving the visual design of Your House, a detective game crossed with a Daniel Clowes comic
Image of Aloy in Horizon
Sony's made an AI-generated Aloy. Does it not see the irony?
Atomfall hands-on; various scenes from a video game set in a 1950s England after the apocalypse
"We wanted it to feel big" – playing Atomfall from an art director’s perspective
Best video game architecture; a woman stands in front of a city scene, in the distance is a mix of gothic and modernist buildings
The best video games for architecture and design fans
Latest in News
Sonic Adventure Redux
I'm not saying this Sonic Adventure Unreal Engine 5 remake is the best thing I've ever seen, but I'm not not saying it either
Screenshot from InZOI video game
Nvidia's AI characters are about to transform how we see video games
An image from Half-life 2 RTX demo
Nvidia to show off powerful video game remix capabilities in Half-life 2 RTX demo
iOS 19 concept
Apple's dramatic iPhone homescreen redesign is long overdue
iPhone 13 Pro
Apple tells iPhone users to urgently update iOS – your phone is vulnerable to attack