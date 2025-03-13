The Sonic Adventure games were rather maligned on release in the early noughties, with many struggling to adjust to the jump from the blue blur's iconic 2D style to bonafide 3D. But they've enjoyed something of a reappraisal in recent years, with fans looking back fondly on the (perhaps overly) ambitious titles. And now, someone's only gone and remade them with Unreal Engine 5 – and it might be the best retro video game upgrade we've seen so far.

YouTuber JeliLiam has used Unreal Engine 5 to recreate various levels from Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2, and not only have they awakened a deeply nostalgic part of my soul, but they also show that these games are begging for a 2020s remake.

City Escape - Unreal Engine 5 Fan Remake - Sonic Adventure 2 Redux TEASER - YouTube Watch On

And the best part? You can try it yourself. A demo of Sonic Adventure 2 is available to download from GameJolt. "Sonic Adventure 2 Redux is a ground up reimagining of the 2001 classic, lovingly crafted by dedicated fans in Unreal Engine 5," reads the demo description.

And it's clear from the comments on GameJolt that gamers are loving it. "I really dont know how you managed to keep the old feel of Sonic Adventure 2 while modernising the controls and feel of sonic. This is gearing up to be a masterpiece," while another adds, "Usually I mock a lot of "Unreal 5 remake" stuff, but this actually seems like it understood the assignment."

This is by no means the first remake we've seen created using Unreal Engine 5. From Super Mario World to Metal Gear Solid, several classic gaming franchises have been given the UE5 treatment lately. Which game would you like to see given a contemporary makeover? Let us know in the comments below.