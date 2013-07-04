Jessica Hische gives MailChimp a typography revamp

The revamped logo gives MailChimp a refreshed look

Jessica Hische has many fans amongst lovers of typography and the leading designer was recently asked to tackle a logo redesign for popular email newsletter platform MailChimp.

"They didn’t want to do a massive overhaul," Hische explains, "they just wanted to give their current mark a facelift."

Hische lightened the weight of the logo overall and improved the vector drawing, with the letterforms revised for legibility, especially at small sizes. The end result is a more refined, refreshed look whilst still portraying MailChimp's playful ethos.

Whilst the changes may not be so obvious to those who aren't typography junkies, the annotated images below show exactly how things have been tightened up and improved.

