Doodle art: 50 great examples

Doodle art is a great, fun way of expressing yourself. But it's often underrated as an art form. Yet doodling can help you learn how to draw and make a great addition to your design portfolio – as highlighted by these brilliant examples.

Combining child-like doodles with expressive illustrations, they show how doodling can be used to create beautiful and arresting designs. Who knew there were so many doodle art styles?

01. Mr Doodle

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, is a doodle artist who describes his mission in life as doodling everywhere, all the time. His work has been known to consume surfaces, walls and furniture in an almost viral form, growing relentlessly in clusters of characters, objects and patterns, and over the past few years he's been travelling the world to unleash his doodle creations, with his most recent doodling expedition taking him to Mexico.

02. Visoth Kakvei

Visoth takes his work to the next level using digital enhancement

Visoth Kakvei is a Cambodian graphic designer who specialises in the most intricate hand-drawn doodle art with a real sense of depth. Where he really excels, though, is in taking his artwork and digitally enhancing it, either with bursts of colour or by transforming it into solid-looking pieces that seem to be bursting off the page. He never seems to stop creating; you can find hundreds of stunning examples over at his Instagram feed.

03. Hattie Stewart

Hattie Stewart designed this wraparound cover for Computer Arts magazine

London-based artist and illustrator Hattie Stewart is the undisputed queen of doodle art. She's famous for her unique graphic style, iconic cover takeovers and client work with – amongst others – Adidas and Apple. The awesome wraparound cover shown above was created for our sister magazine Computer Arts.

“The Character theme of the issue was perfect for me (obviously) so I wanted to bring all of my characters together on the cover for one big happy party,” Stewart explains. “It’s a rare opportunity to be given free reign on such a brilliant canvas.” The motifs were all hand-drawn, then scanned in, edited and composited in Photoshop, and the design also features Stewart's interactive installation I Don’t Have Time for This, part of the artist's solo exhibition at the NOW Gallery in London.

04. Jon Burgerman

Jon Burgerman's 'I stare out of the window' is a doodley twist on stained glass

Jon Burgerman is best known for his colourful, fluid and playful creations. This design, entitled 'I stare out of the window', was created for one of the New Art Gallery Walsall's large-scale windows. The brief was to depict the trials and tribulations of being an artist, including creating a concept, playing with ideas, taking a break and checking emails.

Find out more about Burgerman and his doodle art in our post How to use Instagram as a digital sketchbook.

05. Tessa Shearer

Tessa Shearer sells her doodled designs through her own online store

Based in Berwick-Upon-Tweed, Tessa Shearer is a designer and illustrator who specialises in the cheery and quirky. Her eye-catching doodle style is inspired by a strange mix of Japanese and vintage artwork, as well as the tastes of her three young children. If you like what you can see you can buy her range of limited edition art, jewellery and accessories at her online store, House of Wonderland.

06. Eva-Lotta Lamm

Why take notes when you can take sketchnotes?

User experience designer Eva-Lott Lamm does web and interface design for Google as her day job, but enjoys graphic design and illustration as well and has made a name for herself with her series of sketchnotes: doodled notes from conference talks that add a fantastic visual element to boring old note-taking. She's even collected her sketchnotes into four books as well as a series of posters; find them all here.

07. Viktor Kalvachev

Viktor's sketchbook melds a range of styles

Born in Bulgaria, where he earned a master’s degree in fine arts, Viktor Kalvachev moved to the US to work in video games, and produced the graphic novel Pherone and crime series Blue Estate, the latter of which received two Eisner nominations. He now lives in Paris where he’s opened a studio and developed a video game.

08. Mattias Adolfsson

Mattias Adolfsson lets us inside the pages of his ever-impressive notebooks

Working with everything from computer games to children's books, you will be hard pressed to find a better doodler than Swedish illustrator Mattias Adolfsson. Take a look through the pages of his sketchbooks to see what we mean.

09. Faith Georgia

Just one of many beautiful doodles created by artist Faith Georgia

This energetic, yet calming doodle was created by artist Faith Georgia. A super-talent, Georgia has created numerous, beautiful, black and white and colour-filled doodles, all of which can be found in her awe-inspiring Flickr portfolio.

10. Matt Lyon

A bundle of beautiful chaos by Matt Lyon

Matt Lyon is the London-based graphic artist and illustrator behind this colourful and chaotic doodle. He comments on his website: "My work stems from incessant doodling, often laced with wild colours, shapes and patterns." Indeed it does. And we love it!

11. Matthieu Bessudo

Bessudo's doodle art features a mind-blowing amount of detail

Matthieu Bessudo, aka McBess, is a French illustrator living in London. With a passion for illustration and music, Bessudo always tries to mix the two in his work. A super-talent, his doodle art features a mind-blowing amount of detail.

12. GenerallySpeaking

Artist Michelle began this piece with the large swirl in the top right of the page

High school student Michelle aka GenerallySpeaking is the lady behind this intricate ink doodle. Covering a book from one of her notebooks, this is doodle art at its best. Using a simple biro, Michelle began the detailed illustration in the top-right corner, allowing organic shapes to flow around it until covering the entire page.

13. Helen Kaur

The vibrant colours in Helen Kaur's doodle really makes it stand out

Helen Kaur is a full-time graphic designer and part-time illustrator from Singapore. As part of her development and illustrative work, Kaur creates vibrant doodles in her spare time. And while we're not taking anything away from black and white doodle art - it rocks - it's great to see such a mixture of colours amongst all the detail in this drawing.

14. Pat Perry

When Pat Perry's mind wanders, magic happens

Pat Perry is a superbly talented artist who, as his mind wanders, inscribes in ink some truly surreal and attention grabbing imagery. A daily practice for the Michigan born artist, drawing helps Pat to work through the complexities of life and thankfully for us acts as a remedy for all we find mundane in day-to-day living.

15. Hannah Daisy

Daisy's Boring Self Care series celebrates simple self-care tasks

Hannah Daisy is an artist based in London. The illustration above is part of her 'Boring Self Care' series, which she posts regularly on Instagram. The doodle art series aims to emphasise how boring tasks most people would take for granted can become difficult or even impossible to those who suffer mental illness, chronic health problems or other disabilities.

16. Géraldine Georges

Géraldine Georges' weird and wonderful doodle art

Géraldine Georges worked as a graphic designer for seven years before starting to freelance as an illustrator in 2006. The Belgian artist's collages are a perfect blend of photography and illustration, beautiful and elegant images that seep emotion.

