Recommended reading

Turn mistakes into art: 7 exercises that start with a scribble

News
By published

Scribble art can help free your creativity.

A doodle sketch of a person wearing a shirt with a scribble as the person&#039;s head showing that mistakes can be turned into art by beginning with a scribbler
(Image credit: Mikroman6 via Getty Images)

We're often taught that mistakes in art are to be avoided. Even kids are brought up to be perfectionists: to scrub it out and start again if their artwork doesn't go the way they planned.

Of course, there are many occasions when mistakes need to be corrected. If you're a pro artist submitting work to a client, you're going to want to make sure it's perfect. But there is a place for mistakes in art too, particularly in the process of learning and developing skills.

@chasegentry54

♬ original sound - Chasegentry54

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.