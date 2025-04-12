15 tips to improve your sketches

How-to
By published

Master artist Donato Giancola reveals how he keeps his drawing process engaging with technical hints and real-life lessons.

Improve your sketches; sketches of women from behind
(Image credit: Donato Giancola)

My passion for stretching informed my early development as an artist, from emulating the styles of the comic artists I was reading to creating dungeon maps, monsters, scenes and characters for Dungeons & Dragons and science fiction role-playing games as a teenager. I drew incessantly as a hobbyist then, and still do so to this day.

Thinking back about how and why I pursued a path in the arts, the passion to tell stories through drawing sits deep as a motivating, primal factor.

Donato Giancola portrait
Donato Giancola

With over 1,000 completed oil paint projects for his continuing commercial commissions, Brooklyn-based Donato still finds time to engage with personal series work on the themes of Empathetic Robots, astronauts and explorations within Middle-earth.

