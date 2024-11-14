Celebrate 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, plus lots more in ImagineFX issue 247
This month we celebrate the art of Dungeons & Dragons, now in its 50th year! We have insight from some of the artists behind the iconic fantasy worlds, advice from Larry Elmore, and plenty more.
Add some extra dimension to your 2D art
Learn how artists are combining 2D and 3D in their workflows. We spoke with industry experts, who have worked on the likes of The Wild Robot, Nimona and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to get their views on how the art forms are merging in their working lives.
15 tips to shape your character designs
Concept artist and illustrator Francois Bourdin shares a collection of tips to help you improve your stylised character designs. He covers colour, shape and posing among his advice, which you won't want to miss.
Dungeons & Dragons turns 50!
We celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of fantasy's most iconic IPs with a deep dive into the history of the art and design of Dungeons & Dragons, including an interview and video lessons from much-loved artist Larry Elmore, plus insight from Tony DiTerlizzi, Ralph Horsley and more.
Expert reviews
We take a look at the latest tools and tech products for artists to help you decide where to spend your hard-earned cash. This issue we cover everything from tablets to chairs and also look at ZBrush for iPad.
Draw an epic battle in scene
Thomas Elliott explains his approach to drawing an epic science fiction battle scene. Not only has he written a detailed tutorial, there's also an accompanying video to follow along with.
