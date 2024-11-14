Celebrate 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons, plus lots more in ImagineFX issue 247

This month we celebrate the art of Dungeons & Dragons, now in its 50th year! We have insight from some of the artists behind the iconic fantasy worlds, advice from Larry Elmore, and plenty more.

To get a taste of what to expect, just take a look at some of the awesome articles waiting for you.

Add some extra dimension to your 2D art

Our news feature this issue talks about the merging worlds of 2D and 3D art (Image credit: Future)

Learn how artists are combining 2D and 3D in their workflows. We spoke with industry experts, who have worked on the likes of The Wild Robot, Nimona and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, to get their views on how the art forms are merging in their working lives.

15 tips to shape your character designs

Discover key concepts for bringing style to your characters (Image credit: Future)

Concept artist and illustrator Francois Bourdin shares a collection of tips to help you improve your stylised character designs. He covers colour, shape and posing among his advice, which you won't want to miss.

Dungeons & Dragons turns 50!

Explore the history of D&D's incredible artwork (Image credit: Future)

We celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of fantasy's most iconic IPs with a deep dive into the history of the art and design of Dungeons & Dragons, including an interview and video lessons from much-loved artist Larry Elmore, plus insight from Tony DiTerlizzi, Ralph Horsley and more.

Expert reviews

Our experts review the latest art tech (Image credit: Future)

We take a look at the latest tools and tech products for artists to help you decide where to spend your hard-earned cash. This issue we cover everything from tablets to chairs and also look at ZBrush for iPad.

Draw an epic battle in scene

Learn to paint epic science fiction fight scenes with Thomas Elliott (Image credit: Future)

Thomas Elliott explains his approach to drawing an epic science fiction battle scene. Not only has he written a detailed tutorial, there's also an accompanying video to follow along with.

