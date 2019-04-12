35 beautiful examples of paper art

We may live in a digital world, but our love affair with paper art has by no means diminished. Folded into origami and kirigami, laser-cut, layered and made into sculptures, paper artists can transform a humble sheet of old tree into a spectacular piece of artwork.

Here are some great of examples of paper art being used imaginatively within contemporary design, giving new life to one of the most ancient arts. You're sure to find the inspiration you're looking for...

This 12.95 metre dragon was created in celebration of Game of Thrones

Office stationery suppliers Viking Direct celebrated the return of Game of Thrones by building this 12.95-metre-long dragon as a surprise for their employees. Viking bosses worked with artist, Andy Singleton, to create the giant sculpture out of the equivalent of 1,200 pieces of A4 paper.

The dragon took 100 studio hours to design and create and a further 10 hours were then needed to install the creation in the Viking office. “I wanted the dragon to be an expression of my approach and style of work, so I did not look at any other reference images while making it, apart from my drawings," says the artists. "I wanted parts of the dragon’s armour to look like faceted minerals, but also to have softer elements almost like fur on the underside. The colour choices just felt right when I was selecting the specialist paper."

Soft lighting and shadows help to define the form of this vibrant creation for Time Out Los Angeles

This stunning paper art was created by Owen Gildersleeve for Time Out Los Angeles' Grand Canyons issue. Gildersleeve used multiple layers of white paper raised at varying arts and shot with soft lighting, allowing the shadows to define the form. The headline was then cut through the canyon layers, revealing layers of vibrant colour below.

Margaret Scrinkl is an illustrator and animator who specialises in paper art. This stop-motion animation is one of her sweet creations. To create these paper masterpieces, Scrinkl uses Adobe Lightroom and Premiere Pro, along with a Nikon D5300 and of course, paper. Take a look at Scrinkl’s Instagram feed for plenty of work in progress shots, delicate branding animations and more mouthwatering, delicate paper food.

Metallic paper adds a touch of luxury to this fashion editorial

Hattie Newman creates images and sets for adverts, magazines, galleries, websites, and books around the world. For the above piece, she was commissioned to create a jungle of paper foliage, bugs and animals for an article on jungle-themed accessories in Condé Nast Traveller. Layers of metallic paper leaves add a touch of luxury to the scene.

This campaign for Lush even moves

The Self Preserving campaign from cosmetics company Lush to promote its use of natural ingredients saw shop windows all over Europe fill with epic paper art. It was a collaborative effort, with artist Charlotte Day creating original illustrations of the natural ingredients found in the product range, which were then brought to life in 3D using textured paper to create shop window displays designed by Owen Gildersleeve.

A special hero installation in Lush's flagship store in London's Oxford Street even moved, an installation that was masterminded by 3D designer Thomas Forsyth. "Many hours were spent experimenting with different algorithms and code structures so that we could give the flowers more believable and animated movements,” explains Forsyth. “We’ve actually ended up creating a program in which the flowers randomly generate their own movements, so when it feels like one of the flowers has turned to look at you, it kind of has.”

It may look like a digital creation, but this is in fact a delicate collage

Lola Dupré is a collage artist and illustrator based in Scotland. Many of her pieces look like slick Photoshop creations, but they’re in fact created using paper and scissors – plus plenty of time and meticulous sticking. She cites the Dada movement of the early 20th Century as key inspiration. The image above is part of the campaign for Nike’s PG2 basketball shoes. The kaleidoscopic design fits perfectly with the campaign slogan ‘Be comfortable in the chaos’.

Circling is a personal exploration of anxiety and helplessness

Paper art duo Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft aka Makerie Studio design and create showpieces for window installations, advertising and editorial clients. "Circling is an extremely personal project, one that came from trying to deal with a period of intense fear and worry," says the duo. "Bright colours and happy thoughts are usually our driving forces, but some days take their toll, and this was our way of dealing with anxiety. Making something constructive out of a stressful state of mind was a way of feeling less helpless, literally turning darkness into beauty."

Each piece was handcrafted from iridescent gold and black paper, and features a central creature surrounded by circling predators.

Eric Standley's work echoes Islamic art and Gothic architecture

Virginia-based designer Eric Standley takes paper art to a new level with his incredibly intricate, multi-layered creations, often inspired by Islamic or Gothic architecture.

This detailed design is based around the fractal geometry that occurs naturally in the universe. "When a DNA braid is viewed from the top down, the layered double helix rotation abides by the golden ratio (phi)," explains Standley. "I began applying phi to the drawing processes of Kismet and Phidala."

Take a look at his website for more breathtakingly detailed creations, or read our article on his laser-cut paper art.

Lisa Nilsson's quilling turns anatomical cross-sections into things of beauty

Lisa Nilsson works in a variety of media, but for us her stand-out work involves quilling. We can't resist her Tissue series: a collection of anatomical cross-sections rendered in paper.

"I find quilling exquisitely satisfying for rendering the densely squished and lovely internal landscape of the human body in cross section," says Nilsson.

Zim & Zou's vibrant paper sculptures are featured all over the world

French artists Lucie Thomas and Thibault Zimmerman make up renowned paper art studio Zim & Zou. The duo's colourful paper sculptures appear all over the world – including in this series of installations in a new Hermès store in Dubai.

The series is based around the theme of nature. "In this project, spectators have a sneak peek of the curious characters living inside this environment," the pair state. "This microscopic point of view, where plants... reign as masters, is like a kind of picture, a flash, a precise instant in nature’s unrestrained run."

It's hard to resist these detailed and colourful paper birds

Colombian-born Diana Beltrán Herrera specialises in amazing paper recreations of nature, her work featuring wonderfully detailed flowers and plants and the most incredibly realistic birds of all shapes and sizes. Recently, the Bristol-based artist has also started incorporating insects, butterflies and fish into her work, demonstrating the same level of attention to detail.

This is definitely the best way to approach a brief

South African agency TBWA needed a way of getting clients' attention, and hit upon this novel way of tackling a brief: taking actual paper briefs and turning them into eye-catching paper art incorporating concepts relevant to the specific brand message, and then sending the briefs back to the client. The project was a huge success, attracting new work within five days.

This life-size Nissan car was built from foam board and card

Nissan wanted to create a life-size origami version of its Juke car to celebrate the model’s fifth anniversary. Inspired by its Japanese origins and the craftsmanship of UK manufacturing, the company turned to British designer and illustrator Owen Gildersleeve to make its vision a reality. As with the Lush project above, Gildersleeve brought in Thomas Forsyth to lend his 3D build expertise to this epic undertaking. The final car was built from heavyweight card over a foam board skeleton.

This book sculpture represents the Tree of Knowledge

There's plenty of paper art out there that incorporates books into the design, but Spanish designer Malena Valcárcel's designs are particularly magical. "I transform books into a new story in a way to make people stop and appreciate, if just for a moment, the magic of books," she says. Take a look at the range of book paper art designs in Valcárcel's Etsy store, along with some delicate paper jewellery.

Paper Dandy's Cut Scene exhibition recreates Star Wars scenes

Making a living from paper art is a difficult task, but thanks to his talents and enthusiasm, Marc Hagan-Guirey – aka Paper Dandy – has done just that. For his Star Wars-inspired Cut Scene exhibition, the artist create 12 kirigami models of different iconic scenes, each cut from a single sheet of paper. The project received rave reviews.

Hagan-Guirey has also released a book entitled Horrogami, which includes 20 Kirigami projects inspired by cult horror tales such as Dracula, Frankenstein, Sleepy Hollow and King Kong, along with step-by-step instructions to make your own.

We're big fans of Hagan-Guirey's wonderful paper creations

Just one example of Marc Hagan-Guirey's work in this list would seem like we were short changing you. So feast your eyes on his kirigami design for Decorex International, a company that puts on big interior design expos in the UK. Read more in our article here.

D'Avila Studio used overlapping paper to create depth

Brazil-based illustration agency D'Avila Studio created this vibrant paper art piece as part of Fiat Motors' campaign to promote its SUV, the Dobló Adventure. The team created two prints, both of which placed the paper overlapping on layers to create an impressive depth effect.

This dragon paper art was a team effort

The second paper dragon on our list, this majestic example was created by a group of artists at INK studio in Belgium. It stands at above knee height and was made entirely of paper – it's definitely worth taking a look at the studio's website for some making-of photos. The dragon now resides peacefully – we are told – in the studio's offices.

Koleva celebrates the Day of the Dead with intricate masks

This incredible paper art series from Bulgaria-based designer Tsvetislava Koleva celebrates the Day of the Dead with intricate and colourful masks that quite frankly, took our breath away (read our article here). Each creation takes a different theme and a different colour palette (shown here: Lace and Gold). Koleva specialises in paper art creations – her beautiful but slightly unsettling fashion masks are also well worth a look.

Oono's books open up to tell their stories layer by layer

Japanese artist and designer Yusuke Oono creates books that open up to tell their stories as a multi-layered 3D scene. Each page is a separate laser-cut plane, and together they make up deep and gorgeous 3D images that reveal the story as you make your way from the front to the back of the book.

