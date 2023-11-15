To say I'm excited for Tim Burton's new art exhibition is an understatement

As a closeted goth, I'm already thinking about next year's Halloween plans and I think I may have found the perfect occasion – an exhibition dedicated to all things Tim Burton. Coming to the Design Museum next autumn, the exclusive exhibition promises to be a journey into Burton's delightfully macabre world, showcasing a host of works from across his lifetime.

I'm a huge Tim Burton fan so I'm extremely excited to peek into his creative psyche and see his artistic evolution – next October can't come soon enough. If you're inspired by Burton's artwork and want to start your own creative journey, take a look at our collection of the best illustration books.

This desk featured in the exhibition features a number of Burton's original illustrations (Image credit: Stefano Guidi via Getty Images)

The exhibition titled 'The World of Tim Burton' is a collection built from Burton's personal archive, showcasing pieces from his childhood to the present day. Over 500 drawings, sketchbooks, sculptural installations and more will be displayed at the show, demonstrating Burton's iconic 'carnivalesque' style – a delicious fusion of comedy and the grotesque.

With pieces from his signature productions like 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' and 'The Corpse Bride', the exhibition is set to be a visual dream for fans of Burton's work. The interactivity of the exhibition paired with the vast range of works gives the impression that this is going to be a full-on immersive experience and I for one, cannot wait.

Sketchbook illustrations featured in 'The World of Tim Burton' exhibition in Prague (Image credit: Matej Divizna via Getty Images)

'The World of Tim Burton' has been on an almost decade-long worldwide tour since 2014, having already been displayed in Japan, Germany and most recently, Malaysia (among many others). It will make its UK debut at the Design Museum in Kensington, London on the 25 October 2024-21 April 2025.

