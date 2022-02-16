Fans really want to believe the Wendy's logo has a secret message

Ah, Wendy's. Everyone knows about the US-based burger brand famously fronted by a cheery red-haired girl. It's been rumoured that there's an Easter egg hidden in the logo design, but before you get your hopes up, Wendy's has already nipped the conspiracy in the bud. But we can still kind of see it.

The Wendy's brand has always revolved around home-cooking, and the logo itself is inspired by the founder's daughter. Fans believe that Wendy's collar spells out 'Mom' in a nod to the company's humble home-cooked roots. However, before you invest yourself in the logo's secret meaning too much, a spokesperson for Wendy's has denied that the Easter egg was intentional. If you're feeling inspired by all this logo Easter egg talk and would like to have a go yourself at designing your own, then make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

If you look carefully, Wendy's collar looks as though it spells Mom (Image credit: Wendy's )

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for Wendy's has said, "We are aware of this and find it interesting that it appears our Wendy cameo has 'mom' on her ruffled collar. We can assure you it was unintentional." Seeing as the internet loves a good Easter egg so much, we think it should've not mentioned that it was unintentional and ran with it.

The logo would be far more impressive if there was an actual Easter egg in the design. And despite Wendy's itself denying that there is any hidden message in the design, we can't unsee the 'mom' in the collar. It would make a far better-hidden meaning than the Subway logo that supposedly resembles the speed of service in the shop after all. We definitely prefer this secret design to Walmart's 'spark' logo that apparently represents the idea of Walmart.

Perhaps it's time for the brand to update its logo to combat this motherly conspiracy. If you'd like to have a go at designing a new logo for the burger brand, then check out one of the best free logo makers and get creating.

Read More: