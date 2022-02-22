Did the Truth Social app really copy its logo design?

Ah, the Truth Social app. Donald Trump's controversial app was released into the world yesterday, but already it's causing some issues. We'll hold our tongue about the ex-president and business mogul, but the logo for his brand new Truth Social app is a different matter.

Not even 24 hours after the app was launched, it's landed itself in hot water with its logo design. The app has been released with a sparkling new logo that revolves around the letter T. However, people are claiming that the design is similar to the logo for fleet telematics and fuel efficiency company, TRAILAR (see below). Mr Trump's designers should've followed our 15 golden rules of logo design to avoid such controversies.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA One of these is the icon for Trump's "truth social" site the other is the icon for a British "Fleet Telematics & Fuel Efficiency" company that has used it since at least 2019https://t.co/ajIMuykZN0https://t.co/BbnlIpMCkJ pic.twitter.com/aQssmef17xFebruary 21, 2022 See more

TRAILAR has formally responded to the supposed copycat design by saying, "TRAILAR has no affiliation or connection with the Truth Social network site, with our business firmly focused on decarbonising global transport through the use of solar and data-driven technologies".

User z3dster has shared a comparison between the two logos on Twitter (see above), which has been gathering some responses online, including from TRAILAR. The company light-heartedly responded to the Tweet saying, "Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time?". It seems as though many aren't surprised by Trump's design faux pas, and users have expressed their thoughts about the logo on Twitter.

This isn't the first time we've seen a celebrity launch a logo with a doppelganger, back in 2020, Drake's brand OVO sued Bellroy for its matching design. We'll have to wait and see how this dilemma pans out, and we expect to see the Truth Social app get a swift rebrand to avoid the controversy (or not, you know what Trump's like). In which case, why not try creating a new logo for Truth Social by using one of the best free logo makers?

