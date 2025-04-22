Trump butts in to cultural logo dispute that has nothing to do with him

News
By published

But involvement doesn’t equal action.

Massapequa Chiefs logo and Trump
(Image credit: Getty/Massapequa Chiefs)

Trump has spoken out about a recent design dispute surrounding a Long Island school district's divisive logo. Featuring distinct Native American imagery, the Massapequa Chiefs' controversial design violates an order from the New York State Education Department, banning the use of Indigenous motifs in school identities – a legal dispute that Trump calls "ridiculous".

Despite the sensitivities around the use of Indigenous imagery, Trump claims that protecting the school's heritage is paramount, calling for the Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to "fight for the people of Massapequa." While the best logos are often steeped in history, this controversy demonstrates how holding on to the past for heritage's sake can invite more harm than good.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

