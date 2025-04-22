Trump has spoken out about a recent design dispute surrounding a Long Island school district's divisive logo. Featuring distinct Native American imagery, the Massapequa Chiefs' controversial design violates an order from the New York State Education Department, banning the use of Indigenous motifs in school identities – a legal dispute that Trump calls "ridiculous".

Despite the sensitivities around the use of Indigenous imagery, Trump claims that protecting the school's heritage is paramount, calling for the Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to "fight for the people of Massapequa." While the best logos are often steeped in history, this controversy demonstrates how holding on to the past for heritage's sake can invite more harm than good.

(Image credit: Massapequa Chiefs)

Historically, the Massapequa Chiefs logo has adopted the profile of a Native American, however, a 2023 order from the New York State Education Department has threatened its heritage design. Calling for all schools with “Indigenous names, mascots and logos” to rebrand, the order sparked backlash from the Massapequa community, igniting a heated legal battle.

The news soon caught the attention of President Trump, who was outspoken in his support for the community. “I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School,” he posted to Truth Social. “Forcing them to change the name, after all of these years, is ridiculous and, in actuality, an affront to our great Indian population.”

The President went on to claim "The School Board, and virtually everyone in the area, are demanding the name be kept," adding "I am asking my highly capable Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon, to fight for the people of Massapequa on this very important issue. LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Trump's interjection, State Department of Education spokesperson, JP O’Hare, previously explained the rationale behind the ban. "Certain Native American names and images have been shown to perpetuate negative stereotypes," he said in a statement. “Disrespecting entire groups of people is wrong in any context, but especially in our schools, where all students should feel welcome and supported.”

For now, it's unclear whether Trump's support for Massapequa will result in assertive action, but for now, it seems the State Department of Education's order remains intact. If you're after more logo disputes, check out why Lady Gaga's new logo is causing legal Mayhem, or take a look at the logo design dispute raging in Dallas.