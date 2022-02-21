We promise there are 7 numbers in this optical illusion

From three-headed dear to invisible chess pieces, we have seen so many different types of optical illusions here at Creative Bloq. And one of our favourite types of illusions are those that have something hidden in plain sight – just like today's mind-boggling find.

A perplexing number optical illusion has gone viral online today. While at first glance the design looks pretty unassuming, the trippy monochrome circle is actually hiding seven numbers. Despite knowing that there are so many numbers in the design, many people can't seem to spot them all. Loving this brain-baffler and would like to indulge yourself in some more? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best optical illusions.

What numbers can you see? (Image credit: benonwine on Twitter)

The way you see the illusion depends on how sensitive your eyes are to contrast, meaning the more sensitive, the more numbers you see. But we have a trick up our sleeve to help you see all seven numbers in the design. Simply step away from your screen or zoom all the way out and you should be able to see the numbers '3452389' (in that order).

The illusion was shared by user Benonwine and has been baffling many people online, with users sharing their thoughts on the design over on Twitter. One user said, "15283 is the only answer," and another responded, "my head is spinning". One user even suggested running up and down on the spot to reveal the correct numbers.

We know what you're thinking, 'should I go and get my eyes checked?' but don't worry, it's just another illusion tricking the eye.

