One of our favourite optical illusions has finally come to life

Some readers may remember last year's viral horse optical illusion where viewers couldn't decide which way the creature was walking. Well now that mind-boggling illusion has come to life, but unfortunately, it isn't any less confusing.

Recently a video of a horse walking in the snow has circulated online, but people are divided over which direction it's actually going – and it seems that the more you look, the harder it is to tell. We've seen our fair share of mind-bending optical illusions but this one has certainly stumped the internet. So are you team towards or team away?

After the video was shared by X user @Rainmaker1973, viewers flocked to the comments to share their conflicting views. While many were staunchly team towards or away, others took a more noncommittal approach, with one user claiming "It is going both ways" – effectively breaking the fabric of reality.

Spoilers ahead, so lock in your final decisions. I regret to inform you that the horse is not an otherworldly entity capable of breaking the laws of physics. It is in fact walking away from us. In the words of one X user, "My brain isn't braining" after such a tricky illusion and I may need to stare at a wall for a few minutes now.

