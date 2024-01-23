One of our favourite optical illusions has finally come to life

By Natalie Fear
published

The internet can't decide which way this horse is walking.

Horse optical illusion
(Image credit: @Rainmaker1973 via X)

Some readers may remember last year's viral horse optical illusion where viewers couldn't decide which way the creature was walking. Well now that mind-boggling illusion has come to life, but unfortunately, it isn't any less confusing. 

Recently a video of a horse walking in the snow has circulated online, but people are divided over which direction it's actually going – and it seems that the more you look, the harder it is to tell. We've seen our fair share of mind-bending optical illusions but this one has certainly stumped the internet. So are you team towards or team away? 

See more

After the video was shared by X user @Rainmaker1973, viewers flocked to the comments to share their conflicting views. While many were staunchly team towards or away, others took a more noncommittal approach, with one user claiming "It is going both ways" – effectively breaking the fabric of reality.

Spoilers ahead, so lock in your final decisions. I regret to inform you that the horse is not an otherworldly entity capable of breaking the laws of physics. It is in fact walking away from us. In the words of one X user, "My brain isn't braining" after such a tricky illusion and I may need to stare at a wall for a few minutes now. 

See more
See more

If you're after more eye trickery, check out the original mind-boggling horse optical illusion. For a dose of cosmic puzzlement, take a look at NASA's newly discovered optical illusion in space.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles