Mind-boggling horse optical illusion stumps the internet

Forwards or backwards?

Optical illusion horse
Last year, the internet went wild for a rotating horse. In the optical illusion, it wasn't clear in which direction the horse was rotating – and in this new, somewhat similar example, it isn't clear in which direction another horse is walking. There's just something about indeterminately moving horses, huh? 

The equine illusion has stumped the internet, with some seeing the horse walk forwards, and others seeing it walk backwards (this writer is in the latter camp). And according to some, this determines whether the viewer is left or right-brained. (Looking for more mind-bogglers? Check out the best optical illusions of all time.)

Horse optical illusion

Forwards or backwards? (Image credit: Julia Bradbury on Twitter)

Apparently (according to, er, TV presenter Julia Bradbury (opens in new tab)), if you see the horse walking forwards, you're left-brained, and backwards means you're right-brained. According to Science™️, left-brained people are more analytical and detailed driven, whereas right-brained people are creative and intuitive.

See more

Judging by the response, it seems most viewers initially see the horse walking backwards. But stare at it long enough, and it might appear to change direction. "Woah, I'm seeing both," one user Tweets, while another adds, "definitely backwards... oh, wait...".

Like that infamous rotating horse, this is one we could stare at all day. And with that, we have another contender for the best animal optical illusions of all time (yes, that is a real list that exists).

Read more:

