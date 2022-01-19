This optical illusion reveals your true personality, apparently

Ah, optical illusions. We see plenty of them, and are not ashamed to say that most of them leave us resembling the Face Screaming in Fear emoji. But while they're good for a quick shock, we wouldn't turn to an optical illusion to discover the secrets of our personality. Or would we?

Media company YourTango has shared an image containing no less than 6 animals overlaid on top of each other. At first glimpse it looks like a blur, but it won't take long to make out the outline of one of the beasts. And apparently, the one you see first says a lot about you. Like having your mind boggled? Check out the best optical illusions on the web.

What do you see? (Image credit: YourTango)

According to YourTango, the first (and only the first) animal your brain's subconscious detects is the key to understanding your "true personality and hidden self". For example, if you see the octopus first, you're one of a "lucky few" whose lies are "driven by fluidity, creativity, and intelligence". (We saw the octopus first, by the way.)

Spot the dog first, and you are "exceptionally devoted to the people you love". The cat, however, means you have absolutely no devotion to anybody and are utterly incapable of love. Only joking – it means you "live a life that is all about balance." Those who see the beaver first, meanwhile, "completely trust the creativity of their own spirit."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: YourTango) Some of the animals hiding in the image Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: YourTango) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: YourTango)

Unlike other illusions we've seen lately, such as this mind-boggling 1970s window, we're given nothing in the way of scientific explanation for this one – nor any attribution for the image. We'll just have to take YourTango's word for it that the octopus means we're deeply intelligent and brave. (Did it say brave?)

But this is by no means the first illusion we've seen that claims to offer an insight into our souls. Just last week, we saw one that claims to predict your love life. We're still waiting for said predictions to come true, but in the meantime, we're still loving having our minds well and truly boggled by the best optical illusions of 2021.

