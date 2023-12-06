Can you spot the iPhone in this bizarre optical illusion?

Here at Creative Bloq we're fans of the iPhone. We're also fans of a diverting optical illusion. But which is better? Why, an optical illusion involving the iPhone, of course. Social media is currently obsessed with (by which we momentarily mildly interested in) such an example, in which an iPhone in a decorative case has 'disappeared' into a floral rug. Fascinating stuff!

The image, which dates from 2016 but seems to reliably resurface every few years, depicts a rather garish rug, and an iPhone with a similarly patterned case on top of it. But the latter is extremely difficult to find. Like all the best optical illusions, you'll need to stare it it for a while to see what's going on.

Can't find it? I don't blame you – the thing is utterly camouflaged. But follow the vertical inner border of the design and you'll spot the phone right by the leg of the table. Indeed, the only way to properly tell what you're looking at is by focussing on the camera cutout as opposed to the phone itself. (And therein lies the giveaway that this is old – today's gargantuan iPhone camera cutouts would be a lot easier to spot.)

This isn't the first time we've seen iPhones hiding in unusual places – we've even seen them popping up in paintings that are several hundred years old. But with the iPhone 16 rumoured to be taking the size up yet another notch, we have a feeling the iPhone won't be able to hide for much longer.