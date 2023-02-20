Apple may have gone too far with the iPhone 15 Pro design

It's that time of year, iPhone fans. The (alleged) first CAD renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro have just dropped, which means we could well be seeing our first realistic glimpse of the overall shape of this year's model. And while the new 3D models appear to confirm a few rumours, there's one thing I'm a little alarmed about.

While it's the long awaited switch from Lightning to USB-C that'll hog the headlines, along with the slightly more curved edges, I just can't get over the size of that camera bump. It's positively terrifying. Suddenly the iPhone 14 Pro camera cutout doesn't look so gargantuan.

iPhone 11 Pro (left), iPhone 14 Pro (centre) and the new iPhone 15 Pro render (right) (Image credit: Apple/Ian Zelbo)

The renders by prolific concept artist Ian Zelbo (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)) are allegedly based on CAD files given to case-makers. And many of the design touches from our iPhone 15 rumours round-up are present and correct, including rounded edges, haptic buttons and of course USB-C, which fans have been requesting for around 400 years.

CAD-based renders are often our most accurate first glimpse at a new iPhone (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Overall, it doesn't look a whole lot different to the iPhone 14 Pro. Except for the camera bump. Of course, a bigger sensor means better pictures. But it sure does feel like those meme mockups depicting an iPhone rear that's all camera could finally become a reality. Do we really want to carry a mini DSLR around in our pockets?

Could memes like this soon become a reality? (Image credit: PengPhones on Twitter)

And it seems I'm not the only one with camera worries. "I just want a phone that will lay flat on a table," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, "Somewhere Steve Jobs is shaking his head."

iPhone 11 Pro -> iPhone 14 Pro -> iPhone 15 Prowhen does it stop pic.twitter.com/QkW9AGUbIqFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Apple is moving in the right direction I am telling you 😂😂 https://t.co/BFWz6effOn pic.twitter.com/cbcb5wgXLwFebruary 17, 2023 See more

YO HOW IS THE IPHONE 15 CAMERA BUMP HALF THE PHONE LMAO pic.twitter.com/N0e03FPjlHFebruary 16, 2023 See more

Things have been moving in this direction for a while – it's been a good few years since an iPhone could actually lie flat on a table. But as someone who prefers a phone that doesn't require three hands to hold (yep, I miss the iPhone mini), I can't help but think that the iPhone 14 didn't take things too far, then this certainly will. Of course, it's a fan-made render – time will tell if this is the real deal. In the meantime, check out today's best iPhone 14 deals below.