Bizarre optical illusion claims to predict your love life

You've heard about the likes of Zodiac signs, mystics, and tarot cards telling fortunes, right? But have you ever heard of a soothsaying optical illusion? This unassuming illusion of a man and a woman will supposedly tell you the future of your love life based on who you see when you first look at the design.

The results, which are calculated on your gender and what you actually see, will apparently reflect your current love life and what's in store for you. Whether you're in need of a lover, bromance or some time to yourself, this illusion will let you know what you might be looking for even if you didn't know it yet. And while we certainly aren't taking it as gospel, or going to let it take a spot in our pick of the best optical illusions anytime soon, it's certainly, ahem, interesting.

All you have to do is look at the illusion and make note of whether you first see a man or a woman, then head over to the Gentside website, and it'll give you a short insight into your love life.

This stripped back version shows the romantic side of the illusion (Image credit: Gameznet)

If you look past the fact that this is an optical illusion, you can see a lovely illustration hidden right under your nose. If you stare for long enough at the illusion, you can see both the man and woman in the picture and you may come to realise that it's actually a sweet design of two individuals holding each other.

We can't help but laugh when we think about a simple optical illusion telling our future, but hey, we guess there is a first time for everything! We'll keep our fingers crossed for some good fortune! If you enjoyed this illusion and would like to dig your teeth into more, then make sure you check out our roundup of our favourite optical illusions of 2021.

