Get 3 design magazines for $3 in amazing autumn subscription deal!

Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Autumn subscription deal is the perfect solution!

Getting a magazine is a great way to help improve your creative skills, getting inspired by other people's work, and learning new skills.

There's a great range of titles on offer, covering digital arts, 3D art, and photography – and right now you'll get an amazing introductory deal, where you can get your first 3 issues sent to by mail, or straight to your device, for just $3 (or £3, or €3). You just choose if you want a printed version, a digital edition – or both!

The best design magazine subscription deals

(opens in new tab) 3D World (opens in new tab) is an unmissable magazine for CG artists, or anyone interested in the world of VFX. It offers unrivalled behind-the-scenes access into the making of films, plus top tips and in-depth tutorials 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

(opens in new tab) ImagineFX (opens in new tab) is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device! 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

If you love to draw and paint, a subscription to ImagineFX is essential. The number one magazine for digital artists, ImagineFX (opens in new tab) is overflowing with inspirational content, which includes:

Unrivalled step-by-step know-how from professional artists and illustrators.

Video workshops and custom brushes

Unmissable insight into the art of video games, film, manga, animation, comics and so much more!

The finest showcase of the best art from around the world.

Interviews and features with leading artists in their field.

The latest software and hardware news, reviews books and training.

If you love the added dimension of 3D, then 3D World magazine is the one for you. This quality magazine covers everything you need to know about what's hot in the industry right now, from animation and VFX, to games and arch-viz.

In every issue of 3D World, you'll find:

Practical guides to help you create amazing artwork and animation.

Tips and advice from pros in the fields of CGI, movies and gaming and more.

In-depth reviews and reporting of tomorrow's trends and industry news.

The best photo magazine subscription deals

(opens in new tab) Digital Camera (opens in new tab) is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

(opens in new tab) Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

(opens in new tab) PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab) is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

(opens in new tab) £N-Photo (opens in new tab) is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. 3 issues for £3 (opens in new tab) Offer ends 10am, October 3, 2022 (GMT)

With our titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member.

The magazines above are sister brands to Creative Bloq meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, interviews, galleries, reviews and inspiration in every issue.