Stunning iPhone Fold renders reveal what Apple's foldable might look like

Ah, the iPhone Fold. Or iPhone Fold. Or iPhone Flippy McFoldFace. Whatever Apple ends up calling its much-rumoured foldable iPhone, there's no denying that the device has been on the cards for a long time now – and it's still unclear whether it'll ever actually arrive. But if it looks anything like these new renders, it'll have been worth the wait.

AppleInsider has shared a series of 3D renders based on Apple's patents for a folding iPhone, and they could be our best glimpse yet at exactly what the company is working on. Don't fancy waiting to see if it ever enters the fold? Check out the best Apple deals available now

We're loving those flat edges (Image credit: AppleInsider)

From flat sides to the addition of a hole-punch selfie camera, AppleInsider has incorporated many of the rumoured iPhone 14 design features into the renders. These, combined with a literally seamless iPad mini-sized display (not a crease in sight), have resulted in a pretty stunning piece of kit.

So what have we heard about the so-called iPhone Fold? Last year, as spotted by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple will "likely launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023".

Need. (Image credit: AppleInsider)

Recent rumours have also suggested that Apple is working on multiple folding mechanisms, including a more traditional clamshell 'flip' design (like the render below). Indeed, flip phones have seen a surge in popularity recently – but could Apple successfully pull off the design, or would the iPhone Flip flop? (Sorry.)

One rumoured design involves a clamshell 'flip phone' design (Image credit: iOS Beta News)

Of course, it's entirely possible that Apple isn't planning to release a folding phone at all. But with the rectangular design remaining largely unchanged for over a decade (aside from, you know, getting a little wider and thinner), we've got our fingers crossed that something truly unique could arrive as soon as next year. And if it looks anything like AppleInsider's renders, we'll be first in line. Want the best iPhone experience available right here and now? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: