Apple's AirPods Pro 2 could look (and sound) incredible

With the entry-level AirPods getting a design refresh and the sensational high-end AirPods Max bursting onto the scene in the last 12 months, the AirPods Pro are starting to look a little long in the tooth. But if new leaks are to be believed, the Pros are next in line for a refresh – with both sound quality and design getting a significant update.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the Airpods Pro 2 will feature support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) format – a first for wireless headphones. Not only that, but the new Pros will apparently feature a new charging case capable of emitting sound when lost. Want the best AirPods available now? Check out today's best AirPods deals.

The AirPods Pro are definitely due an update (Image credit: Apple)

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Kuo's investor report claims the new AirPods Pro could be the first to support lossless audio, which could offer a "major selling point". That's certainly true – right now, lossless audio is pretty much impossible over Bluetooth. Whether Apple is working on some other method of steaming remains to be seen, but truly lossless wireless audio would definitely be something to shout about.

Kuo also claims that a new sound-emitting charging case will integrate into the Find My app. Right now, users can play a sound from their individual AirPods – but anyone who's ever lost the charging case will attest, finding that is a whole different ball game.

The stem has been around since the start – but is it finally on the way out? (Image credit: Apple)

As for the look, all Kuo says is that we're in for a "new design". But we've recently heard that the AirPods Pro 2 will finally do away with the stem, offering something similar to the Beats Fit Pro. We'll be curious to see whether a stemless pair of AirPods manages to retain the same iconic aesthetic – while the design was the subject of many a meme back in 2016, there's no denying its incredible popularity now.

Time will tell what Apple has in store for the next generation of AirPods Pro.

