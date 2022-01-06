Hilarious accidental optical illusion is the best thing you'll see all day

Ah, optical illusions. We see plenty of them here at Creative Bloq, and are entirely unashamed that pretty much every one of them has blown our minds (what do you mean it isn't moving? It looks like it's moving!). But usually these are digital creations – it's not often we see an illusion out in the wild.

A photographer in Lithuania has managed to capture what looks like a three-headed deer in the woods of Penevezys County. While it looks like some kind of photoshop trickery, this is a genuine photograph – and one of the best optical illusions we've seen for a while.

Oh deer oh deer oh deer (Image credit: Renatas Jakaitis )

Captured in 2014, the photo by Renatas Jakaitis shows three deer walking in single file, with their heads turned towards the camera (thanks to the sound of Jakaitis's camera shutter). It was only while reviewing the photos in post-production that he realised he had accidentally created the effect of a single animal with three heads.

“When I took the picture I didn’t even notice it," he told the Daily Mail. "It was only when I looked back at the images on my camera that I realised." According to Jakaitis, the animals are known to walk "in paths one after the other" during winter.

Naturally, Twitter users have been loving the image. "Isn't it stunning? Like what are the odds eh?" one user comments, while another adds, "I did a double-take. I thought it was edited!"

So there you have it – you don't always need to study various Photoshop tutorials to create a mind-blowing optical illusion. Sometimes all you need to do is make sure you're carrying one of the best cameras. Indeed, Jakaitis was even generous enough to share the kit he used to capture the shot – the Canon EOS 1D Mark III.

From retro head-spinners to brand new colours, we've seen some truly incredible illusions lately.

