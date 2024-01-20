GoPro Hero12 Black review: a social media creator's dream

The GoPro Hero12 is a wide-action camera ideal for content creators who work across various platforms as it offers the opportunity to film in vertical and horizontal formats. While the battery on this camera has improved from previous models, it’s still not quite up to scratch and struggles to go a whole day without needing to be charged. That said, this ultra wide-action camera is one of the best around and will capture stunning photos and videos that will impress whether you’re a professional or a beginner.

Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

The GoPro brand are synonymous with making high-quality action cameras. And the GoPro Hero12 Black is no exception. This small but mighty action cam is a great choice whether you’re a professional content creator or just want a small and hardy camera to capture memories.

Whilst the GoPro Hero12 Black uses the same 8:7 aspect ratio sensor and GP2 processor as the GoPro Hero 11, several new features and improvements make this a worthy upgrade including longer run times, Bluetooth support for audio meaning you can use your AirPods to record audio, and the inclusion of a standard tripod mount.

The GoPro range is already popular among social media users, but the GoPro Hero12 Black is one of the best TikTok cameras as it can record vertically, so no more squashing down your content to fit the screen. YouTube creators will also find this one of the best cameras for YouTube as it has a range of superior specs that will offer the ability to record quality video for a professional finish. And if you want to make sure you have all the right tools for the job, check out our guide to the best content creator kits which will work well with the GoPro Hero12 and include everything you need to create and share professional-looking content.

GoPro Hero12 Black review: Key Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Main Display: 2.27in LCD Front display: 1.4in LCD Camera: 27MP Video Capture (max): 5.3K @ 60fps Dimensions: 2.82 x 2 x 1.32in Weight: 154g Water resistant: Yes up to 10 meters Battery: Removable 1720mAh

GoPro Hero12 Black review: Design & build

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to design, the GoPro Hero12 hasn’t made any significant improvements from its predecessor the GoPro Hero 11. If you put the two side by side, the only difference is that the new GoPro Hero12 has some blue-speckled markings on the front, which I'm not a fan of.

Just like its predecessor the GoPro Hero12 Black weighs just 154g and measures 2.82 x 2 x 1.32 inches so it feels comfortable to hold and handle. The rubberised texture helps to provide a more secure grip, perfect if you’re filming whilst moving around and don’t have the camera mounted. Talking about mounts, they have also introduced a standard 1/4-20 tripod screw hole so you can mount it to a tripod without any additional accessories. The base still features the GoPro’s standard flip-out feet which is perfect if you want to mount your camera to your helmet or bike for action shots.

All the buttons are well placed and easy to access even when the camera is mounted or submerged. It has a large record button which is situated at the top of the camera. One feature I loved was if you press and hold the record button when the camera is off, it activates quick-fire recording so you’ll never miss a moment waiting for your camera to load. There is a power button on the side which also allows you access to the menus by holding it down.

You’ll also find a USB-C port, battery and microSD slot on the side which sits under a removable cover that is very stiff to open.

The GoPro Hero12 Black also has two colour displays, one to the front and another to the rear. The rear screen measures 2.27 inches and you can comfortably view your footage as the screen is bright. The front screen is slightly smaller at 1.4-inch.

This camera does come with a removable lens and I was sent the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory to try out which is an ultra wide angle. This doesn’t ship as standard but you can get some good deals with this lens included.

GoPro Hero12 Black review: Features & performance

(Image credit: Future)

GoPro seems to keep getting better when it comes to quality photo and video production. The GoPro Hero12 Black can provide 27MP stills and 5.3K video up to 60 fps or 4K at up to 120 fps.

The 8:7 aspect-ratio sensor offers more flexibility when it comes to editing and you can easily switch between 16:9, 4:3, and even square formats in post-processing. Although, if you are used to shooting in 16:9 don’t be too alarmed if it takes you a while to get used to framing your shots. The GoPro Hero 12 Black uses a 1/1.9-inch CMOS sensor. This is a slightly larger sensor than the 1/2.3-inch sensor used in previous GoPro models, such as the Hero 11 Black.

Video footage is vibrant and crisp, and it works well in both high-contrast situations and low light. The sensor is probably one of the most significant improvements this model has made, making it a better choice for low-light photography and videography, as well as allowing for wider field-of-view shots.

Shaky shots are also a thing of the past. The Hypersmooth feature has been a GoPro staple for years, the HyperSmooth 6.0 takes it to the next level with a more sensitive gyroscope that can detect even the smallest of movements. The Hypersmooth algorithm can then make more precise adjustments to help stabilise the footage. The AutoBoost automatically adjusts the level of stabilisation based on the amount of camera shake it detects, so you are guaranteed smooth footage without losing any of your image. If you’re using the camera on uneven terrain then the enhanced levelling will help to keep your footage level even if you’re not. However, I did find that the hyper smooth worked better when used at a lower resolution such as 1080p.

Whilst the GoPro Hero12 claims to offer double the battery life of its predecessor thanks to a more efficient processor and redesigned power management system, it still doesn’t quite hit the mark, especially when shooting at higher resolution. I managed to get around 90 minutes of recording at 4K but dropping that down to 1080p it managed nearly two hours.

This model is also super easy to find your way around and navigate. Menus are simple to access and the large font makes it easy to find what you’re looking for, especially if you’re on the move, unlike rivals such as the SJCAM. You won’t find yourself accidentally switching to stills mode as you have to give the button a good, deep press to see any action.

Finally, GoPro has also introduced wireless audio support for Bluetooth audio devices, including Apple AirPods. This makes vlogging so much easier, especially if you do a lot of speaking directly to camera. Bluetooth audio devices can also be used to control the GoPro Hero12 Black via voice command so ideal for when you’re shooting out and about on your own.

GoPro Hero12 Black review: Price

(Image credit: Future)

The GoPro Hero12 Black will set you back $349.99/£399 for just the camera alone. My advice would be to look for a bundle that includes the Max Mod 2.0 especially if you’re planning to record yourself taking part in action shots. This bundle currently costs $479.98/£438.99 and includes the camera and extra lens.

The GoPro Hero11 is still selling for $339/£349 so it is worth spending that little extra and getting the latest model. There’s also the GoPro accessories bundle which will give you an extra Enduro battery, GoPro's Handler grip, a head strap, and a carrying case for $450/£450 but this doesn’t include the Max Lens Mod.

Whilst this isn’t the cheapest action cam you’ll find on the market, it is a pretty good price for what is a quality camera.

Should I buy the GoPro Hero12 Black?

(Image credit: Future)

There are two sets of people that the GoPro Hero12 Black targets. Those who are into adventure, and those who want a really good quality camera they can use for social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. If you fall into either of those categories, then yes you absolutely must invest in the new GoPro Hero12 Black. This high-resolution camera will change the way you do things and with its 8:7 sensor you can shoot a variety of videos that can easily be changed to suit whatever platform you’re planning on posting on.

The GoPro Hero12 is also not that much more expensive than the GoPro Hero 11 so if you’re in the market for a new action camera it is worth trying to buy the best one you can.

I would say if you’re not looking to produce the kind of videos that puts you into the content creator category you may want to think about one of the best camera phones instead.