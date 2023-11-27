I built the perfect photography set up with these Cyber Monday deals

Sometimes, photographers like me don't want to leave the house but still have the desire to get creative, and I think I may have found the perfect way to shoot from home while avoiding the outdoors (and other people) on a typical rainy Sunday.

I made some purchases this weekend that have taken my at-home photography set up to a new level, with Cyber Monday savings that allowed me to justify these impulse buys. I already own the Sony A7III mirrorless camera, which is one of the best cameras for streaming, but I was missing a plain backdrop, mini tripod, and light source to bring my ideas to life.

Below I'm going to share with you the photography deals that won me over this Black Friday/Cyber Monday and why I think you might like them too, whether you shoot with one of the best cameras or one of the best camera phones.

Photography Cyber Monday deals

NEEWER Photo Studio Light Box: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

SAVE 30%: First up for accessories is this fancy foldable studio light box from NEEWER. I've wanted one of these for a while as they're great and super quick to set up when shooting product shots or smaller still life. It comes with 4 coloured backdrops and a powerful built-in LED light. Psst - If you sell a lot of items on Vinted or Etsy then you'll definitely want this! Price Check: $129.99 at NEEWER | $74.02 B&H Photo

Zhiyun FIVERAY F100 100W: $249 $169 at Amazon

SAVE $80: If you have a dedicated game room, streaming setup, or just wish you were a Jedi – then you should get this powerful RBG light stick from Zhiyun, a trusted photography lighting manufacturer. It's insanely powerful and you can control the colours you want it to output. Our sister site DigitalCameraWorld posted an excellent review of this light stick if you need more persuasion. Price Check: $179 at Zhiyun | $179 at B&H Photo

SmallRig Mini Tripod: $44.90 $35.92 at Amazon

SAVE 20%: I now needed a small tripod for the Fiveray F100 light to mount onto, as well as a mini tripod for my phone. I chose the SmallRig Mini Tripod which has a 20% saving on Amazon and is compatible with both phones and cameras. Price Check: $35.92 at SmallRig | $35.92 at Adorama