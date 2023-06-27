VEO City Bag Technical Pack review: ideal for vloggers

The super-lightweight Vanguard VEO City Bag Technical Pack is ideal for vloggers who want to carry all their kit but still keep it light. It’s been designed to fit an action camera such as a GoPro, smartphone or compact camera, as well as all the accessories needed for your next shoot. The thing that is really impressive about this bag is the number of pockets and internal organisers. Even if you’re not very good at keeping your things in order, this bag will help you get things in shape. It’s made using weather-resistant materials and can be carried two ways, either handheld or over the should with a removable strap.

The Vanguard VEO City Bag Technical Pack is the perfect choice for vloggers, photographers, and even drone pilots who want a stylish and durable case to carry their kit, no matter how small it may be.

With a 2.5-litre capacity, it will effortlessly handle action cameras, compact cameras and smartphones without weighing you down, so you can get on with the important job of content creation.

I tested the VEO City Bag Technical Pack 23 over a few weeks. I used it to carry my GoPro, smartphone, and other accessories when I was out and about to test all the different compartments and just how easy it was to use.

VEO City Bag Technical Pack: Key specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions: 250 x 120 x 160mm Capacity: 2.5 litres Weight: 560g Access: Top access Rain cover: Yes Tripod holder: Yes Straps: Yes, handle and shoulder Suitable for: Vlogging devices (such as a smartphone, action cameras or compact camera), and accessories

Design

The VEO City Bag Technical Pack is small and compact at just 250 x 120 x 160mm but can hold a surprising amount of items. The design has been well thought out and is catered to those who may need their camera kit quickly. That’s because this camera bag opens from the top, which perfectly lays out all your camera equipment without having to hunt around in side pockets or balance your bag when you need something fast.

The bag itself is made from tough material that is tear and abrasion resistant. It is water resistant, but it also comes with a handy rain cover for extra protection. It looks really stylish, and it feels solid enough that I was confident that my camera equipment wouldn’t get bashed and knocked when I was on the move. The bag features plenty of ways to carry it, with an extendable handle to the top, a removable adjustable strap and a small hoop on the side to be able to hook it to another bag or simply hang it up.

The design features don’t stop there; the base of the bag has a strap so that you can carry your tripod or gimbal with ease.

As if the outside of the bag wasn’t impressive enough, the inside is where you really see the magic. As I mentioned above, this bag folds flat when opened, and it has an assortment of different spaces and pockets to be able to fully organise your items. There’s a mixture of zipped and elasticated pockets as well as a loop system for easy accessory storage. The material inside the bag is just as good as the outside, with soft-to-touch fabric that stretches to ensure that anything fits.

Features

Because of its petite size, this is a great bag to use whenever you’re out and about. It fits everything in without getting in the way or feeling bulky and cumbersome.

The top handle has a soft leather finish and extends slightly so that it feels good in your hand. The leather finish isn’t just a great luxury touch it also ensures you get a good grip, which is important when you’re carrying all your gear.

The bag also boasts a removable shoulder strap that can be fully adjusted and feels comfortable whether you wear it over your shoulder or cross-body.

The zip, which is also waterproof, feels very solid. Once it’s fully closed it feels tight and secure. The only downside of the whole bag is that at the start, the zip does feel slightly stiff, but that eases up quickly.

Price

This bag comes in two sizes, the TP23, which has a 2.5-litre capacity and the TP28, which has a 4-litre capacity. Both sizes come in various colours, including navy, green and grey.

For such a premium bag, the cost is incredible. The TP23 costs just $79.99/£79.99 whilst the TP28 comes in at $99.99/£99.99. These bags also come with a 2-year warranty and a 10-year extended warranty.

This is a great bag if you travel often as it will easily fit into a standard suitcase, even an overnight bag. But because of its sleek dimensions, it will pass the checks for all budget airline's personal item specifications so as well as your camera kit, you can keep your chargers, travel documentation and even a couple of other accessories in there when you want to travel light.

Should I buy the VEO City Bag Technical Pack

Everything about this bag feels premium. Once your items are tucked away inside, you just know they will be protected, which is important for anyone who loves their camera gear.

Also, for anyone who lacks organisational skills like I do, you’ll love the pocket space, which is so well organised that you’ll be able to put your hands on what you need super quick.

For the quality of the bag, the price point is very reasonable. This bag fits a lot more in it than you’d initially think from looking at the outside. And that’s a great thing because the last thing anyone wants, whether it be because they’re out on a shoot or just taking the dogs for a walk and hoping to capture some good images, is a bag that will weigh them down.

If you’re looking for a reliable bag that looks great, has superb storage and is comfortable to handle and carry, then look no further because the VEO City Bag Technical Pack ticks all the boxes.