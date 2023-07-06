Get instant savings with instant camera early Prime Day deals

Instant cameras are a lot of fun, and Prime Day is the perfect time to buy a bargain on popular products from the likes of Instax, Kodak and Polaroid. We've rounded up the very best early deals on instant cameras ahead of the big 2023 Prime Day event that kicks off next week (11-12 July).

From our experience, the best instant camera deals involve bundles or freebies – such as additional film packs thrown in with cameras to sweeten the deal. Instant film can be super pricey, especially Instax, so our advice? Take any deal and run If you see a bargain bundle you like the look of. We'll only be presenting the very best of the deals on this page, so if it looks good, it really is.

Instant cameras might be seen as a novelty purchase for some, but they also make great cameras for kids who love the instant print gimmick. Camera enthusiasts will be familiar with the new hybrid instant cameras, which blend the nostalgia of analogue with digital printing through Bluetooth and smartphone apps. For more information on hybrid vs analogue see our breakdown here, and for a bigger picture of the best instant cameras, check out our helpful guide.

Be sure to sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you aren't already a Prime member for the best possible savings and discounts.

These are the best value deals we've found on Instant cameras to save you scrolling, but if you're after a specific camera then be sure to use the handy section tab on the right to navigate through this deals roundup.

Best Instax deals

Best Instax Mini 12 deals

Instax Mini 12 Pastel Blue: Only $76.94 at Amazon US

Lowest price: The Instax Mini 12 is the latest entry in the hugely popular Instax Mini range, and improves on power and lens controls. The most affordable Instax on the market, the pastel bubble-shape is popular with teens and kids but that by no means cheapens the quality of this instant cam. Price check: Adorama $79.95 | Best Buy $79.99

Instax Mini 12 Mint Green: £79.99 £74.98 at Amazon UK

Lowest price: This might only be a £5 saving, but it's the lowest price we've ever seen the Instax Mini 12 on Amazon, especially considering it was only released in March 2023. The most affordable Instax on the market, the pastel bubble-shape is popular with teens and kids but that by no means cheapens the quality of this instant cam. Price check: John Lewis: £79.99 |Jessops: £79

Best Instax Square SQ40 deals

Instax Square SQ40: Only $149.95 at Amazon US

Lowest price: The Instax SQ40 instant camera was only released last week, so it's unlikely that we'll see any huge discounts on it this Prime Day. With that said, you should still consider snapping one up if you like square prints, and it also boasts a new. automatic exposure function and twist-activated selfie mode. Price check: Amazon bundle with film & frames $179.95

Instax Square SQ40: Only £134.99 at Jessops UK

Lowest price: The Instax SQ40 instant camera was only released last week, so it's unlikely that we'll see any huge discounts on it this Prime Day. With that said, you should still consider snapping one up if you like square prints, and it also boasts a new. automatic exposure function and twist-activated selfie mode. Price check: Amazon: £139.99 | Urban Outfitters: £134.99

Best Instax Mini Evo deals

Instax Mini Evo Black: Only $199.99 at Best Buy

Lowest price: The Instax Mini Evo is the ultimate hybrid digital instant camera that can produce amazing analog photos with the option to add creative effects in-camera, but the best part is it can also print photos from your smartphone image gallery anytime you want. It has a 3-inch LCD screen on the back to browse through your images. Price check: Amazon: $290 | Walmart: $245.76

Instax Mini Evo Brown: Only $199.95 at Amazon US

Lowest price: The Instax Mini Evo is the ultimate hybrid digital instant camera that can produce amazing analog photos with the option to add creative effects in-camera, but the best part is it can also print photos from your smartphone image gallery anytime you want. It has a 3-inch LCD screen on the back to browse through your images. Price check: Best Buy: $199.90 | B&H: $199.95

Instax Mini Evo Black: Only £174 at Jessops UK

Lowest price: The Instax Mini Evo is the ultimate hybrid digital instant camera that can produce amazing analog photos with the option to add creative effects in-camera, but the best part is it can also print photos from your smartphone image gallery anytime you want. It has a 3-inch LCD screen on the back to browse through your images. Price check: Amazon: £219.95 | Park Cameras: £174.99

Instax Mini Evo Brown: Only £174 at Amazon UK

Lowest price: The Instax Mini Evo is the ultimate hybrid digital instant camera that can produce amazing analogue photos with the option to add creative effects in-camera, but the best part is it can also print photos from your smartphone image gallery anytime you want. It has a 3-inch LCD screen on the back to browse through your images. Price check: Jessops: £174 | Park Cameras: £174.99

Best Polaroid deals

Best Polaroid Now+ deals

Polaroid Now+ Ultimate Bundle: $149.99 at Walmart

Bargain Bundle: This Polaroid Now+ camera set comes with a flexible tripod, a pack of Polaroid colour film, a neck strap, a fun filter set to add colour to your instant prints, plus a handy Microfiber Cleaning Cloth. What more do you need? Price check: Walmart camera only: $119.99

Polaroid Now+ White: £139.99 now £129 at Amazon UK

Save £10.99: The Polaroid Now+ is a blend of its predecessor, the original Polaroid Now, and the Polaroid OneStep+. It has newer features that include aperture and tripod modes, plus allows for light painting, and creating double exposures. Price check: Currys: £139 | Very: £139.99

Polaroid Now+ Blue Gray: $149.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Save $30: The Polaroid Now+ is a blend of its predecessor, the original Polaroid Now, and the Polaroid OneStep+. It has newer features that include aperture and tripod modes, plus allows for light painting, and creating double exposures. Price check: Adorama: $149.99 | B&H: $149.99

Polaroid Now+ Black: $149.99 $111.99 at Amazon US

Save $38: This Polaroid Now+ camera comes with a fun filter set to add colour to your instant prints. It's equipped with dual lens autofocus, tripod mount connectivity, built-in Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to your phone, and has creative app features to take your images to a new fun level. Price check: Walmart: $119.99 | B&H: $149.99

Polaroid Now+ White: $149.99 $115 at Amazon US

Save $35: This Polaroid Now+ camera comes with a fun filter set to add colour to your instant prints. It's equipped with dual lens autofocus, tripod mount connectivity, built-in Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to your phone, and has creative app features to take your images to a new fun level. Price check: Walmart: $119.99 | B&H: $139.99

Best Kodak deals

Best Kodak Mini Shot 3 deals

Kodak Mini Shot 3 bundle: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon US

Save $70: This bundle includes the white Kodak Mini Shot 3 hybrid instant digital camera, as well as 68 sheets of photo print paper for you to use immediately. With $70 off, this is a pretty great deal, especially with the film included! You can get the exact same deal on the yellow Kodak Mini Shot 3 too. Price check: Amazon bundle 8 sheets only: $119.99

Kodak Mini Shot 3: £127.99 £112.99 at Amazon UK

Save £15 with voucher: The Kodak Mini Shot 3 is a retro-style hybrid instant camera by Kodak that can also print photos from your phone using Bluetooth and the Kodak app. You have the option to cancel the instantaneous print part after shooting an image, saving print paper, and it has built-in filters for image editing too. This deal includes 8 photos. Price check: Amazon 68 print bundle: £139.99

Instant cameras: FAQ

What is a hybrid instant camera? When shopping for an instant camera, you may come across the terms "analogue" and "hybrid". Traditional instant cameras are primarily analogue, and will do the absolute basics such as snapping a photo and printing it out instantly - it might also have a flash too if you're lucky. Digital instant cameras, however, are becoming more modern and combine analogue and digital elements with features such as app compatibility, selfie modes, and the option to apply filters to your images. "Hybrid" is a new term used to describe an instant camera that doubles as a smart digital printer, such as the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo. What this means essentially is that you can browse through and edit your captured photos in-camera or via a smartphone app before you choose to print them (as opposed to it being printed instantly) – and it also enables you to turn images from your phone into real Instax prints. This will save you from wasting expensive prints on images you aren't particularly fond of or would rather not print, and also allows you to view images and make changes to them before printing. These instant cameras are obviously more expensive but allow you to be more considerate in deciding what's really worth printing.