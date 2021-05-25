The best instant cameras in 2021

In an age where smartphone snaps get buried in the cloud and printer ink costs a bomb, there’s an increasing number of people who want to capture the moment and have a tactile keepsake from the experience. Instant cameras offer instant gratification by producing a print immediately after taking the shot, but far from the traditional point-and-shoot options available in yesteryear, today’s modern instant cameras benefit from a whole host of contemporary benefits and features including bluetooth connectivity, glass lenses and dual-lens autofocus to name but three.

So that’s why we’ve rounded up the best instant cameras you can currently buy. By covering a range of print sizes, aspect ratios, prices and brands there should be something for everyone here, including ideal options for children who want to take a fun snap.

For more camera inspiration, also see our guides to the best cameras overall, the best Sony cameras and the best cameras for kids.

(Image credit: Polaroid )

01. Polaroid Originals OneStep+ Relive the glory days of Polaroid with the new kid on the block Film type: Polaroid i-Type and Polaroid 600 | Image size: 108x88mm | Lens: | Flash: Prime £149.99 View at Amazon £149.99 View at Asos 744 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Shoot from your smartphone Large, accurate prints In-built battery limiting Film is expensive

The Originals OneStep+ is a modern, sleek instant camera in a 1970s stylish jacket. It delivers quality prints in a matter of moments with compatibility for both Polaroid i-Type and Polaroid 600 film, but also has modern conveniences such as Bluetooth connectivity for linking to the Polaroid Originals app via a smart device. This allows users to explore new and exciting features such as light painting and using manual mode for ultimate creative control. It also gives the ability to shoot double exposures, use a self-timer and even utilise the noise trigger, which takes a photo when a loud noise reaches a certain threshold. You can also shoot for longer because it has a rechargeable 1100mAh li-ion battery, removing the need for a big sack of batteries.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Instant cameras are by their very nature, bulky. That’s because they have to both take and print the photos, so there are lots of moving parts that require space inside the body. However, the Fujifilm instax mini 40 is a happy, compact little instant that features a classic design. The simple layout and lack of camera controls means that it’s ideal for users who just want to get creative and take photos without the fuss of spinning dials. Being the “mini” 40, the prints are obviously a bit smaller than the standard instant films other cameras on this list produce, but the quality is still good and the cost of film per shot works out cheaper compared to standard size film.

(Image credit: Kodak)

A uniquely hybridised camera, the Kodak Smile breaks the instant camera rules slightly in that it captures digital images whilst simultaneously producing a print. All the fun and instant gratification of the typical print-producing camera with the posterity and longevity of a digital file to edit and publish later on. With this extra functionality and an in-built LCD screen the battery doesn’t last quite as long as its competitors and the ZINK prints, while not bad, aren’t the best quality in this roundup. But with a unique feature such as this the Kodak Smile stands on its own.

(Image credit: Lomography)

04. Lomo'instant Automat Glass (Magellan Edition) A glass lens and modern stylings make this a top-rated instant camera Film type: Fujifilm instax mini | Image Size: 6.2x4.6cm | Lens: 38mm f/4.5 | Flash: Built-in Check Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Grippy rubber coating Sharp, wide glass lens Awkward battery size Small viewfinder

While it might seem odd that Lomography boasts about the fact that this camera has a glass lens (and make a point of naming it as such) because we’ve come to know and love glass lenses as standard in other camera formats, it’s a bit of a breakaway from the standard plastic lenses that usually come with instant cameras. Because of this, the Automat Glass performs well for contrast and sharpness in images due to the superior resolving quality of glass over plastic.

Another benefit is that the lens is wide-angle, allowing photographers to fit more of the scene into their instant photos, whether it’s portraiture, landscape, or architectural subjects. The Magellan edition of this camera is particularly swish too, with deep blacks and flashes of red throughout it’s emblazoned with a cyberpunk-like font style it aims to look good as well as shoot sharp.

(Image credit: Lomography)

05. Lomo’Instant Wide Extra wide instant prints from a retro-looking beefcake Film type: Fujifilm instax WIDE film | Image Size: 99x62 mm | Lens: 35mm f/8 | Flash: Built-in (can be deactivated) Check Amazon Big, wide prints No frills controls Sizeable body Small viewfinder

Take it from the camera’s name tag, which features the word “wide” in extremely wide tracking font, the instant photos the Lomo'Instant Wide Camera captures are indeed girthy. It takes Fujifilm instax WIDE film to produce prints up to 99 x 62mm. As such the camera itself is quite large, and takes 4x AA batteries so photographers who want something to just slip into their coat pocket may need to take a further look around this list. There’s an added unique function in that the lens cap doubles up as a remote trigger, which makes taking party and group shots so much easier.

(Image credit: Polaroid )

The Polaroid Now is devilishly handsome with up to 10 colours to choose from. Its design is simple with no manual controls and it continues in this ilk with no bluetooth or remote trigger like that of its bigger brother the OneStep+. It continues the Polaroid line by feeling authentically genuine with big, square shape that feels legitimate in the hand. It features a two-lens system which the camera automatically switches between depending on the scene, and this means a superior image quality to some of its competitors. The Now is ideal for those who want to stay in the moment and need a beautiful point-and-shoot with simplistic sensibilities.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The instax mini 9 bursts with colour with the entire body vibrantly painted and there are nine colours to choose from. As well as being an instant camera for everyone to use, it has mass appeal for children and teenagers as well due to the fashionable colour ways, simple layout and additional attachments and features. It features a selfie mirror on the end of the lens barrel for easy composition when hanging with friends, a close-up attachment filter to focus down to 35cm, ideal for a snap of that gorgeous latte art. There’s a little manual adjustment if you want it too, with four different lighting modes to choose between and a high key mode to overexpose scenes for that bright, zingy look.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

08. Fujifilm Instax SQUARE SQ6 Square prints and a stack of features for social media fans Film type: Fujifilm instax square film | Image Size: 62x62mm | Lens: 65.75 f/12.6 | Flash: Built-in Prime £119 View at Amazon £229 View at Amazon 851 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Stylish in multiple colours Flash gels included No handgrip Square prints only

A contemporary, stylish design with textured body makes the SQUARE SQ6 reminiscent of a certain social media logo we’ve all come to know over the past several years. It even mimics the same aspect ratio as the aforementioned media by utilising a 1:1 square frame film. There are nine shooting modes to choose between: selfie, automatic exposure, macro, landscape double exposure, lighten, darken, flash suppressing and self-timer modes which make it easier for photographers to get decent captures no matter the scene or situation. It also comes with a set of flash filters to add a splash of colour to your subjects.

Read more: