The best content creator kits give budding streamers, YouTubers and aspiring online influencers everything they need to create and share professional-looking content. These kits usually include a camera, tripod, lighting and microphone - though the exact contents of the... well, content kit, can vary.

Over the years, we at CreativeBloq have tested and reviewed many of the products included in these content creator kits, either as part of a kit, or individually. When it comes to webcams and microphones, we plug them into our PCs and Macs and use them to create videos and audio tracks, as well as use them when taking part in video calls. This is part of our reviews process, so when we recommend a product, you can trust our advice.

Content creator kits are great for beginners, as they combine essential devices you need to get started - which is particularly useful if you feel overwhelmed by the sheer choice of devices out there. However, if you already have some equipment, or you want greater control over each aspect of your setup, then you may be better off buying devices individually - and if that's the case, make sure you check out our best webcams, best ring lights and best camera for streaming buying guides.

01. Canon PowerShot G7 X MK III Kit Best all-round content creator kit. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: Canon PowerShot G7 X MK III Microphone: Built-in Tripod: Included Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Everything you need Reasons to avoid - No separate mic or lighting

If you want to quickly start making great-looking videos for streaming, broadcasting and social media, then the Canon PowerShot G7 X MK III Compact Camera Vlogging Kit is a great choice. The PowerShot G7 X MK III is an excellent camera capable of 20.1 megapixel images, and can record in 1080p at 120 frames per second. The quality of your videos will far outclass rival creators that use their smartphones. This kit includes a grip and tripod combo for easy shooting, and a 64GB SD memory card.

You have to rely on the built-in microphone, and there's no external lighting in this kit, so you'll probably want to invest in those separately when you want to take your content to the next level, but it's a great starting point. The compact camera is also excellent for still images as well.

02. Studio Creator INF 033 Kit The best budget content creator kit. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: Not included Microphone: Condenser microphone Tripod: Included Reasons to buy + Cheap + Includes light Reasons to avoid - You need a smartphone with headphone jack

If you're looking for a budget content creators kit for producing videos for social media, then this is a great choice. It's basic, but with a tripod, LED lamp and condenser microphone, it offers a great way to start making content, whilst looking and sounding very good.

There's no camera included in this kit - instead you'll need to use your smartphone. For most people wanting to become social media influencers, this isn't a problem, as you'll likely have a very good handset already, and it means you can edit and share your footage instantly.

However, video quality will depend on how good the camera included in your smartphone is. The external microphone is a nice touch for this price, but you'll need to make sure your smartphone has an audio jack input/output to use it. Many modern smartphones sadly no longer come with this, so bear that in mind before you buy.

03. Sony RX100 III Creator Kit A great content creator kit for videos. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: Sony RX100 III Microphone: Built in Tripod: Included Reasons to buy + Fantastic video quality + Flip screen Reasons to avoid - No external microphone or lighting

If you're a streamer or content creator who wants to step up their video quality, or you're a beginner that would rather invest in a medium to high-end setup straight away, then the Sony RX100 III Creator Kit is an excellent choice.

It comes with the excellent Sony RX100 III compact camera, which has a 20.1 megapixel sensor, which offers excellent image quality, along with image stabalization. This is a camera with vloggers in mind, as the touchscreen viewfinder can be flipped, so you can see it when you're broadcasting to the camera. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity for easy editing and sharing.

It also comes with a grip that doubles as a tripod, so you can set it up and record with ease. However, it doesn't come with an external mic or light, and you'll need a memory card as well. However, for the price, this is a great starting point.

04. Insta360 Flow Creator Kit The best creator kit for smartphones. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: Not included Microphone: Not included Tripod: Included Reasons to buy + Excellent for action shots + Doubles as power bank Reasons to avoid - No external microphone

The Insta360 Flow Creator Kit is our pick as the best content creator kit for people who use smartphones. It comes with an excellent tripod that also works as a selfie stick and gimbal, so you can get amazing footage, even when you're moving around.

Even better, it also doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to top up the battery of your smartphone while you use it. This is a great touch, as recording video for long periods of time, especially at high resolutions, can quickly drain the battery. With this, you can keep on going. It's easily portable as well, and comes with an external light to make your footage look its best.

There's no microphone included, and you'll need your own smartphone, especially a modern one if you want to make the most out of all the extra features of this excellent kit.

05. Donner Podcast Equipment Bundle The best podcast kit for beginners. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: N/A Microphone: External condenser microphone Tripod: N/A Reasons to buy + Great audio quality + Versatile Reasons to avoid - Audiophiles might not be impressed

Podcasting remains an incredibly popular medium for creating content and cultivating an audience, and if you'd like to begin, then this kit gives you pretty much everything you need to start podcasting with professional results.

The included condenser microphone offers excellent sound quality, and while it can't compete with a high-end (and much more expensive) setup, it'll offer a drastic step up for people used to using the built in microphone of their laptop or smartphone. The kit also includes an audio interface that allows you to tweak the sound quality as you record, and there's also built in sound effects and reverb, though they are a little cheesy.

The audio interface is battery powered and connects to devices via USB-C, so you can hook it up to your laptop, tablet or smartphone to podcast almost anywhere.

06. Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Mic Kit The best kit for game streamers. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: 4K Razer Kiyo Webcam Microphone: Razer Seiren X Microphone Tripod: N/A Reasons to buy + Brilliant webcam + Good value Reasons to avoid - Still quite pricey

If you want to get into streaming your gameplay on Twitch, then the Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit is an excellent pick. Razer is a company with a formidable reputation in PC gaming, and is responsible for some of our favorite gaming and creative peripherals. This kit bundles the brilliant Razer Kiyo webcam, which offers 1080p footage at 30fps, or 720p at 60fps, offering smooth and detailed image quality. It also comes with a built-in ring light, which helps ensure you're well lit.

Meanwhile, the Razer Seiren X is a compact microphone that punches above its weight when it comes to price and size. It comes in several colors, is solidly built and can be used with games consoles as well as PCs.

07. Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface Bundle A great kit for more advanced podcasters. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: N/A Microphone: External condenser microphone Tripod: N/A Reasons to buy + Two inputs at once + Everything you need to get started Reasons to avoid - Only one microphone

The Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 3rd Gen USB Audio Interface Bundle is an excellent kit for ambitious podcasters. The star of the show in this bundle is the Scarlett 2i2 Studio audio interface. It connects to your PC via USB-C, and allows you to record in 24-bit/192kHz.

It also has two inputs that support XLR and audio jack connections, allowing you to record or stream from two sources simultaneously. This is great for podcasts with two hosts, or if you often interview people, and it can also be used to record instruments, turning your PC into a portable home studio. The bundle also includes a good quality CM25 MkIII Condenser microphone and HP60 MkIII closed back headphones, so you can get started straight away. However, if you want to record two voices at once, you'll need to buy a second microphone.

08. SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit For Smartphone Creators Everything you need to create on your smartphone. Our expert review: Specifications Camera: N/A Microphone: Shotgun microphone Tripod: Included Reasons to buy + Everything you need (except the phone) + Good build quality Reasons to avoid - Not the most attractive setup

The SmallRig All-in-One Video Kit is aimed at video bloggers (also known as vloggers) who want a professional setup to record when on the move with their smartphone. The innovative cage holds your smartphone and allows you to attach the light, microphone and other accessories, and it's easy to mount and unmount from the tripod.

The included LED light has several color temperature and brightness settings, and the cardioid microphone can pick up your voice, even in loud environments. There's a seriously impressive amount of accessories included in the kit, though you need to provide your own smartphone. Best of all, it's pretty great value considering the quality of the components and what you get in the kit.

How we choose and test

Here at CreativeBloq, we've been testing products designed for digital creatives for years, and our team is made up of passionate creators specialising in all sorts of media - from photography and videos, to podcasts and music.

So, for this buying guide, we've put our experience of what makes a great content creator kit for beginners, and for people who are looking to progress. Some of the kits we've tried ourselves, while others are made up of products that we've either reviewed individually - or our sister websites have.

