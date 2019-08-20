The best webcams in 2019

If you make a lot of video calls – either in a professional sense or with friends and family – then our list of the best webcams is here to help.

While pretty much every laptop comes with a web cam built in, they are often only capable of low resolutions – and if you rely on the small microphones that are included in the webcam, then sound quality is compromised as well.

Buy installing one of the best webcams on this page, however, you can give your video calls and conferences a massive boost both in terms of video and audio quality. Because these web cams are external devices (connected via USB), the manufacturers are able to pack in more advanced tech, so you're able to get webcams with 1080p and even 4K resolutions, as well as microphones that offer advanced features such as noise cancellation, which is ideal for using them in busy environments with lots of ambient noise.

Also, it also means you can more easily position the web cam for the view and angle you like, rather than being stuck with where the laptop or PC maker has installed the built-in webcam.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, we're likely to see some great deals on these devices. But in the meantime, read on for our pick of the best webcams of 2019 that can quickly and easily make a huge difference to your video calls and conferences. Alternatively, you can take a look at our pick of the best smartphones for making quality video calls on the go.

Image Credit: Logitech

01. Logitech C922 Pro Stream

The best webcam overall

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, 720p/60fps video while streaming, Stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction

Great low-light capabilities

Background removal feature

Supports 720p/60fps streaming

Same design as the C920

No RealSense capabilities

The Logitech C922 Pro Stream is our pick for the best webcam of 2019. It ticks all the boxes you want from the best webcams, including a 1080p camera, low-light correction, and fantastic audio quality. Logitech is a well respected brand when it comes to webcams, and the Logitech C922 Pro Stream is currently the best webcam the company has made. It's also very reasonably priced, and has an unobtrusive design that allows it to fit into any home, studio or office without being an eyesore.

Image Credit: Mevo

02. Mevo

The best high-end webcam

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, Mobile device compatibility, Live video and audio editing, Bluetooth 4.1

Portable

Compatible with variety of devices

Very expensive

If you've got a decent budget and want the very best webcam money can buy in 2019, then Mevo is the one for you. This is an incredibly powerful webcam that can record in 4K resolution, and is compatible with mobile devices as well as PCs, Macs and laptops. It's ideal for recording events, so if you're looking for a webcam that doesn't just do one-on-one videos, but can broadcast entire meetings, events, gigs and exhibitions. The high price and huge range of features means this won't be for everyone, but if it suits your needs, this is a remarkable webcam and well worth the investment.

Image Credit: Microsoft

03. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

The best cheap webcam

Resolution: 720p | Features: Colour correction, noise cancelling

Cheap

Cheerful

720p only

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is our pick for the best cheap webcam of 2019. For the low asking price, it packs an impressive amount of features, including 1080p recording and 720p live streaming – which will be plenty for most people. It also boasts autofocus, a wideband microphone and TrueColor, which changes the exposure on the fly to ensure your video looks the best. It's easy to set up and adjust, so don't think just because if its low price this is a webcam that makes too many compromises.

Image Credit: Logitech

04. Logitech C930e

The best webcam for video conferencing

Resolution: 1080p | Features: On-board processing, Zeiss lens, wide angle lens

On-board video processing

Wide field of view

Pricey

The 920 comes very close for a lot less cash

Logitech's second entry in this list is ideal for video conferencing. That's because it has a stunning 1080p resolution and wide 90-degree field of view. This lets it record everyone in the room, and with built-in video encoding, it means it offers excellent image quality that doesn't put the strain on your PC – which would usually handle the encoding duties. It's also Skype-certified for PC and Mac, so if you use that for your video conferences, you know that the Logitech C930e is the perfect compliment to the software.

Image Credit: Ausdom

05. Ausdom AW615 1080P HD Webcam Camera with Built-in Microphone

The best webcam and built-in microphone combo

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Built-in microphone with noise reduction, low-light enhancement tech, flexible stand

Full HD

Price

Manual focus

Probably not made of titanium

Every webcam in this list has a built-in microphone, and while all of them are pretty decent, the one that comes with the Ausdom AW615 is especially good, thanks to noise-cancelling technology, that allows you to be heard while eliminating background noise – making it perfect for using in busy offices. It also offers full 1080p resolution, which not many webcams at this price do. It does lack a few features – most notably autofocus – but the quality microphone, full HD resolution and low price more than make up for it.

Image Credit: Creative

06. Creative Labs Senz3D

The best webcam for Windows

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Background removal, Low-light correction, Windows Cortana and Hello compatibility, Facial tracking

Windows Hello

Seamless background removal

Expensive

This feature-packed webcam is our pick for the best webcam for Windows PCs. It supports Windows Hello, which allows Windows 10 to recognise your face, and log you in. It's quick, simple and secure, and it's an excellent feature to have in a webcam, as it means you don't need to type in your password. Because of the technology behind Windows Hello, not every webcam supports the feature. It's also certified to work with Cortana, the virtual assistant that comes with Windows 10, and it can handle advanced features like facial and body tracking and AR (Augmented Reality) as well.

Image Credit: Logitech

07. Logitech Brio Webcam

The best webcam for Macs

Resolution: 2160p | Features: 4K recording, 5X HD Zoom, Windows Hello, HDR

4K Ultra HD

Windows Hello

4K might be overkill

The Logitech Brio Webcam is our pick as the best webcam for Macs, thanks to its slimline design that won't look out of place next to one of Apple's stylish PCs. It features 4K resolutions for absolutely stunning video quality – so anyone watching you on a Retina display will certainly be impressed – and there's HDR (High Dynamic Range) support as well, further boosting the impressive video quality of this webcam. Of course, it's also a great webcam for Windows PCs thanks to Windows Hello support as well.

Image Credit: Razer

08. Razer Kiyo

The best webcam for streaming

Resolution: 1080p | Features: Ring light, Compatibility with OBS and Xsplit

Convenient ring light

Easy to use

Expensive

If you're looking for the best webcam for livestreaming on services such as YouTube and Twitch, then the Razer Kiyo is the one to get. It features 1080p resolution, so your videos will look great, and its unique design includes a ring of light that ensures you're always well lit when broadcasting. It boasts a plug and play setup, so you don't need to spend ages messing around to set it up, and compatibility with popular streaming software OBS and Xspilt.

Read more: