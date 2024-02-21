Turns out you can get sued for putting your own face on a shower curtain

Rapper Cam'ron (formerly known as Killa Cam) has been sued for copyright infringement after using an image of himself on various merchandise items. Cam's iconic all-pink fit, complete with matching flip phone, was captured by photographer Djamilla Cochran who sued the rapper for repurposing the image without proper licensing.

With Gen Z's rising infatuation with Y2K tech, it's no wonder that Cam'ron was keen to tap into his younger audience with this retro merch. He'd be excused in thinking he owns the rights to his own face, but now the minor misjudgement has led to a major infringement fine.

Iconic all pink portrait of Cam'ron in 2003 taken by Djamilla Rosa Cochran (Image credit: Djamilla Rosa Cochran via Getty Images)

The legendary image was taken in 2003 at a New York fashion show and features Cam'ron in a pink mink fur coat with a matching fuzzy hat. The iconic portrait was featured on countless merchandise pieces such as socks, bikinis, pillows and even a shower curtain (because why wouldn't you want Cam'ron to greet you during every bathroom visit?) The pieces even gained some celebrity promotion after Kim Kardashian shared that she'd purchased some items for her daughter North West.

On 15 February 2024, a federal court ruled that Cam'ron (real name Cameron Giles) was guilty of copyright infringement. He was sentenced to pay Cochran $51,221.50 in total, with $40,530 total for damages and an additional $10,691 for Cochran’s legal fees. Ironically, the total reparations cost over seven times more than the original Getty Images licensing fee of $5,790 – a pricey and easily avoidable mistake.

