A judge saw red with the firm's "juvenile" dragon watermark.

Dragon Lawyers logo design depicting a purple dragon
(Image credit: Dragon Lawyers)

These days everyone has an opinion on design, and a new logo is always liable to come in for some harsh judgement, although not normally be an actual judge. But if you're a law firm and your logo is a red and purple dragon dressed in a business suit, maybe don't use it as a watermark on every page of your court submissions.

Given the "bulldog" reputation of some people in the legal professional, the lawyer Jacob A. Perrone of East Lansing, Michigan, decided to go harder. Drawing on Games of Thrones, he decided to call his firm Dragon Lawyers. To represent how aggressively he would represent his clients, he bought a cartoon dragon logo online for $20 and stamped it all over his court submissions.

