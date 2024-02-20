New band logo book explores music and design history

By Rosie Hilder
published

'Logo Rhythm - Band logos that rocked the world' is on Kickstarter now.

Logo Rhythm band logo book three separate covers
(Image credit: Circa Press)

Have you ever wanted to know more about the art of designing band logos? A new book, which is looking for funding on Kickstarter from today, could be what you're craving. 

'Logo Rhythm - Band logos that rocked the world' is written and edited by Jim K Davies of totalcontent and designed and co-written by Supple Studio's Jamie Ellul. It takes you through over 90 band logos, including some absolute classics to some lesser-known gems, describing how the logos came to be, who designed them and why they're great. 

The book focuses on the history of band logos from the 1960s to the 2000s, looking at everyone from Aretha Franklin to Franz Ferdinand, and includes contributions from designers including Michael Johnson, Julia Woolams, Craig Word and Kosh. It also has exclusive interviews with band members, including Mick Avory of The Kinks and Horace Panter of The Specials, who share unique insight into how the logos were created, used and developed.

Image 1 of 4
Logo Rhythm book spreads
(Image credit: Circa Press)

Logo Rhythm is published by Circa Press, and has 440 pages printed in four colours on uncoated stock. It has a case-bound, foil-blocked cover with a split run of four different designs.

Logo Rhythm band logo book spreads

(Image credit: Circa Press)

To find out more, and back the project, see the Kickstarter page.

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 

