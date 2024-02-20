New band logo book explores music and design history

Have you ever wanted to know more about the art of designing band logos? A new book, which is looking for funding on Kickstarter from today, could be what you're craving.

'Logo Rhythm - Band logos that rocked the world' is written and edited by Jim K Davies of totalcontent and designed and co-written by Supple Studio's Jamie Ellul. It takes you through over 90 band logos, including some absolute classics to some lesser-known gems, describing how the logos came to be, who designed them and why they're great.

The book focuses on the history of band logos from the 1960s to the 2000s, looking at everyone from Aretha Franklin to Franz Ferdinand, and includes contributions from designers including Michael Johnson, Julia Woolams, Craig Word and Kosh. It also has exclusive interviews with band members, including Mick Avory of The Kinks and Horace Panter of The Specials, who share unique insight into how the logos were created, used and developed.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Circa Press) (Image credit: Circa Press) (Image credit: Circa Press) (Image credit: Circa Press)

Logo Rhythm is published by Circa Press, and has 440 pages printed in four colours on uncoated stock. It has a case-bound, foil-blocked cover with a split run of four different designs.

(Image credit: Circa Press)

To find out more, and back the project, see the Kickstarter page.