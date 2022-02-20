Hilarious Halo Easter Egg discovered after 21 years

If you're a gamer, the likelihood is you've heard about Halo, right? The sci-fi shooter game has been on the scene since 2001 when Halo: Combat Evolved was released. Since then, there have been 12 more Halo titles released, but we bet you never noticed this Easter egg in the original.

On the Halo: Combat Evolved home screen, gamers can see a galactic scene as well as some interesting sci-fi graphics. Amongst that starry scene, there's a little Halo secret that fans over on Twitter have only just spotted. But because of the 8-bit typeface, gamers are divided over what the design actually says. Love the sound of Halo but have no device to play it on? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals.

Is it dope or close? (Image credit: Zeddikins on Twitter)

The text is pretty hard to read because of that retro font, but we can all agree that the text says "This is whack. If you can read this, you are too damn...", right? But the final word has everyone is stumped - does it say 'dope' or 'close'? Either would fit the scenario, with 'dope' complimenting the player being able to read the barely illegible font, and 'close' suggesting that the player is sitting too close to the TV.

The Easter egg was shared by zeddikins over on Twitter, and it looks as though its baffling many users. One responded to the Tweet, "Makes me think it says “then you are too damn close” but the dot confuses me". Another user explained that "I'm wondering if It was a typo made by the developer," which could mean that it's a different word altogether.

No matter what the word says exactly, we still love this little discovery. It reminds us of the adorable Easter Egg hidden in the Switch controller. If you're feeling inspired by this gaming secret and would like to search for some more Easter eggs, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best games consoles.

