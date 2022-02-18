We bet you didn't know about this Nintendo Switch Easter egg

Easter eggs are everywhere in video games, which is one of the reasons why we love them so much. Sometimes they're hidden right under our noses (or ears this time), which is exactly the case with this adorable audible Nintendo Switch Easter egg.

A video has gone viral on TikTok for revealing this brilliant Nintendo hidden secret. You know when you open up your Switch and you have to hit a button three times? Well, did you know depending on which buttons you click, the Switch will make a different noise to that typical clicking sound. If you have no idea what we're talking about but would like to jump on the Switch hype, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch Deals.

It turns out that if you press the joystick or either of the triggers, your Switch will make a different Nintendo sound. The sounds include the likes of clown horns, cymbals and even ribbitting. It feels like typical Nintendo to add something this quirky and sweet to the console, much like the 'Thx2allgamefans' secret we discovered a couple of weeks ago.

We can't believe it took us this long to discover it. We would love it if future Switch consoles featured the same Easter egg but with some more gaming-themed noises. Perhaps one button says 'Pika' and another makes Yoshi's famous licking sound - we can but dream.

We're still keeping our fingers crossed for a Nintendo Switch Pro, as we can only imagine how many amazing Easter eggs might be jam-packed into a console so anticipated. If you're an avid Switch gamer and are looking for some more things to play on your console, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Switch games.

Read More: