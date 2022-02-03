New Batman poster hides an ingenious secret message

We see plenty of designs featuring secret messages, mostly in the form of logos (we're talking the FedEx arrow, the Amazon smile – that kind of thing). Usually these aren't hard to spot – but the only way you'll be seeing the hidden messages on the new Batman poster is under a UV light.

Fans have spotted that the new poster features a hand-scrawled message that can only be seen using a blacklight. After noticing some faint markings, one Twitter shone a light on them (as you do), revealing their true message. Like many of the best print ads, this one is certainly cryptic.

So the new batman poster... (left one) has a coded message one it#Batman pic.twitter.com/5NTDzO2B24January 31, 2022 See more

Messages include the words 'You are part of this,' and 'Find out why,' as well as various symbols. These are thought to come from the film's primary villain The Riddler. The character's iconic question mark insignia appears over the title of the film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Due for release this March, The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and stars Robert Pattinson in the title role. We're already big fans of the film's logo, and cryptic posters are a continuation of the delightfully creative campaign.

The new poster itself (above) isn't much to write home about – all we're seeing is that Pattinson's caped crusader enjoys romantic sunset walks in costume. But it's the hidden messages (below) that make this one special.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nervatel on Twitter) The hidden messages under a UV light Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nervatel on Twitter) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nervatel on Twitter)

Can we talk about the #batman posters and how insane they are for a second? Like hidden messages and shit jeezusFebruary 1, 2022 See more

From this stunning Dune poster to that viral Black Mirror billboard, we've seen no shortage of impressive posters over the last few months – and now we can add another to the list. If you're inspired to create a poster of your own, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

Read more: