Apple's stunning new wallpaper is surprisingly smart

As part of Black History Month this February, Apple has announced a bunch of new Apple Watch gear, including a new Solo Loop and Watch Face. But it isn't just Watch users who can get in on the action – hidden on the Apple website is a set of delightful new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Titled 'Unity Lights', the Afrofuturism-inspired wallpapers feature the vibrant red and green colours of the Pan-African flag. And the Apple Watch version is particularly cool, featuring "never before used" technology to simulate light and shadow. Want to experience it in the flesh? Check out the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals.

The Unity Lights logo on Apple Watch uses 2D ray-tracing (Image credit: Apple)

Using 2D ray tracing, Apple says the Unity Lights Apple Watch face "simulates the light and shadow falling across it and the movement of the clock hands simultaneously reveal and hide the light, changing dynamically throughout the day".

The wallpapers were designed by "members and allies of the Black creative community at Apple," and are made to complement the new Black Unity Braided Solo Loop (above).

These are 💯. Such awesome work. Has Apple released wallpapers like this before? I don’t think so. You can grab them here: https://t.co/HyU4Sj8KVS (click “Find out more” https://t.co/rLstfw7IA7January 27, 2022 See more

The color animation on the new Apple Unity light watch faces is absolutely gorgeous. https://t.co/FaQ80j4UBUJanuary 27, 2022 See more

The wallpapers are going down a storm online, not only because of how cool they look – it's also rare for Apple to unexpectedly drop new wallpapers (they usually accompany new hardware or software). But the real star of the show is that Apple Watch version and its real-time ray-tracing – the likes of which was previously limited to high-end games. As one of the designers explains (below), to see such tech on a tiny Watch face is pretty incredible.

Unity Lights has some of the coolest tech we’ve ever shipped in a watch face: raytraced shadows. on a watch. I still kinda can’t believe it.January 26, 2022 See more

So how do you get hold of the wallpapers? If your Apple Watch is up to date, Unity Lights should automatically appear under New Watch Faces in the Face Gallery. And if you're using an iPhone, Mac or iPad, all you have to do is select 'Find out more' on the Apple Watch web page.

The Mac, iPhone and iPad versions of the wallpaper (Image credit: Apple)

While we're super excited for new hardware like the iPhone 14 and 2022 MacBook Air, it's always nice when Apple drops a free treat for all users – and especially when it's for such a good cause. Speaking of which, take a look at Yahoo's awesome new logo for Black History Month.

