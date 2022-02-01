These newly revealed Super Bowl NFTs are catching the eye, and not always for the right reasons. One of the most-watched sports events in the world, all eyes will be on Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI, the huge American Football event this month. NFTs are being embraced by most companies involved. Even the NFL itself is offering its ticket stubs as NFTs.

Adoption at the Super Bowl means NFTs are becoming mainstream, but don't feel like you are being left behind, read our What Are NFTs? guide for the lowdown on the rise of non-fungible tokens.

The crypto world is going big for this year's sports event. This includes FTX, a crypto exchange that will broadcast its first Super Bowl ad (FTX previously advertised with Tom Brady). One of the largest exchanges, Crypto.com, is planning to run a number of ads, too. This isn't coming cheap, according to AdAge a 30-second spot this year is worth an estimated $6.5 million.

No wonder Super Bowl LVI is being called the 'Crypto Bowl'. Below is what the event's commemorative NFTs look like for the lucky few who get one (remember, though – just to buy a ticket to Super Bowl LVI costs thousands of dollars).

Adoption: NFL offers NFT collectible to ticketholders of the superbowlThe National Football League will give a commemorative non-fungible token to every fan who purchases a ticket for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles next month. pic.twitter.com/74thiBAnTAJanuary 25, 2022 See more

But this isn't the full story. While those official NFL NFT tickets look swish, some of the other NFT projects don't fare so well. Let's take a look at the Super Bowl NFTs: The good, the bad, and the ugly…

Super Bowl NFTs: The good

Rolling Stone has partnered with leading artists for its Super Bowl NFT collection (Image credit: From top left: Deadfellaz / Boss Beauties / Jeff Manning / MarkTheHabibi )

Rolling Stone's NFT collection is leading the way on how to do NFTs the right way, and even better on how to promote the Super Bowl while at it. The famous magazine brand is back at this year's Super Bowl with Super Bowl Live, a music party to be held ahead of the game.

Rolling Stone has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange and wallet provider Coinbase to present a limited drop of NFTs from some of the best graphic designers and digital artists currently working.

The NFT art collection includes pieces from the explicitly inclusive Deadfellaz, as well as Boss Beauties (whose sales will help support My Social Canvas, a nonprofit providing scholarships, mentorship, and internships to young women), and Afrofuturism graphic designer Jeff Manning.

Rolling Stone's collection features 12 of NFTs most influential artists, and this is definitely a Super Bowl NFT 'good'.

Super Bowl NFT: the bad

US foodies can eat Frank's RedHot and earn an NFT, perhaps (Image credit: Frank's RedHot)

This is a new one for us, an 'edible NFT' that maker Frank's RedHot is calling an eNFT. Those marketing scamps are really trying hard here to make headlines during the 'Crypto Bowl'. And it's kinda bad.

What is a Frank's RedHot edible NFT? Well, it's not. Really. Lovers of Frank's RedHot wings can scan in the code on the packaging as the chow-down on the meaty snacks, earning Bonecoin , a "wing-based currency" according to the press release.

The more hot wings you eat, the more Bonecoin you collect and the fan with the most tokens at the end of the Super Bowl will be awarded an NFT. While this will be a rare NFT, it's gonna cost you a lot in hot wings.

Super Bowl NFT: the ugly

A Bud Light NFT? We'd rather not (Image credit: Anheuser-Busch)

The brewer of Bud Light is gearing up for the Super Bowl with an NFT that's also metaverse-ready. Bud Light Next is the brewer's first-ever zero carb beer, and it's celebrating the fact with an NFT drop – the Bud Light N3XT Collection on 7 Feb.

"As we usher in a new era of beer with the launch of Bud Light NEXT, we’re simultaneously seeing a revolutionary shift in the way brands engage with people on the internet,” said Corey Brown, Sr. digital director for Bud Light in a statement.

The collection of 12,722 NFTs will enable buyers to vote on future Bud Light merchandise and events. Colour us cynical, but we just see this as a marketing grab to promote a beer. No doubt we'll be seeing more of this as major brands try to find their feet in the metaverse and world of NFTs.

