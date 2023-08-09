How to download the stunning new Google Pixel wallpapers

Believe it or not, there was a time when Google faced fierce competition from other search engines. Sure, right now we have the likes of DuckDuckGo and Bing, but Google is the only one that's an actual verb. Back in the day, though, you might have asked AltaVista, or, of course, Jeeves, for information.

That was over two decades ago – and while other sites have fallen by the wayside, Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, it just released some stunning new wallpapers featuring illustrated depictions of its most famous products, including the Google Pixel 6 – one of our best camera phones.

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Japan website is offering two wallpapers aimed at Pixel users, along with 25% off discounts for various products including Google's Pixel phones and Nest cameras. To download the two wallpapers, both variations on the same design (one with lighter lines), scroll to the bottom of the page.

Google isn't the only tech brand to have offered celebratory wallpapers in recent months. This year, Apple dropped two stunning new designs to celebrate its first Indian retail stores. If you're inspired to create a wallpaper of your own, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.