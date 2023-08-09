How to download the stunning new Google Pixel wallpapers

By Daniel Piper
published

The company is celebrating 25 years.

Believe it or not, there was a time when Google faced fierce competition from other search engines. Sure, right now we have the likes of DuckDuckGo and Bing, but Google is the only one that's an actual verb. Back in the day, though, you might have asked AltaVista, or, of course, Jeeves, for information. 

That was over two decades ago – and while other sites have fallen by the wayside, Google is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the occasion, it just released some stunning new wallpapers featuring illustrated depictions of its most famous products, including the Google Pixel 6 – one of our best camera phones.

Google Pixel 7 with new wallpaper

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Japan website is offering two wallpapers aimed at Pixel users, along with 25% off discounts for various products including Google's Pixel phones and Nest cameras. To download the two wallpapers, both variations on the same design (one with lighter lines), scroll to the bottom of the page.

Google isn't the only tech brand to have offered celebratory wallpapers in recent months. This year, Apple dropped two stunning new designs to celebrate its first Indian retail stores. If you're inspired to create a wallpaper of your own, check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles