How to download the beautiful new Apple wallpapers

By Daniel Piper
published

Get them on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Normally, getting a new Apple wallpaper means getting a new device. Brand new MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and the like always come with new backgrounds – but it seems the opening of its first Indian retail stores is making the company feel generous.

Apple has released some stunning new wallpapers to coincide with the opening of its very first retail stores in India, and they're a delightful explosion of colour. They look particularly good on the MacBook Pro's new LED display (check out the best MacBook Pro deals to experience it for yourself.)  

Apple wallpaper

Wallpapers celebrating the BKC store (Image credit: Apple/Future)

Apple shared the new wallpapers on its Indian site (opens in new tab). "Hello Mumbai," the company announced. "We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC." The BKC store opened yesterday. Meanwhile, a second Indian store will open in Saket on April 20th – and that store's been given its own new wallpapers too (opens in new tab)

Apple wallpapers

Wallpapers celebrating the Saket store (Image credit: Apple)

Apple Store

The Saket store opened this week (Image credit: Apple)

This isn't the first time Apple has dropped new wallpapers – last year fans went wild for its Black History Month wallpapers, which featured real time ray-tracing. While we're super excited for new hardware like the iPhone 15, it's always nice when Apple drops a free treat for all users. If you're in the market for new gear, check out the best Apple deals available now.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles