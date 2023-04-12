How to download the beautiful new Apple wallpapers

Normally, getting a new Apple wallpaper means getting a new device. Brand new MacBooks, iPhones, iPads and the like always come with new backgrounds – but it seems the opening of its first Indian retail stores is making the company feel generous.

Apple has released some stunning new wallpapers to coincide with the opening of its very first retail stores in India, and they're a delightful explosion of colour. They look particularly good on the MacBook Pro's new LED display (check out the best MacBook Pro deals to experience it for yourself.)

Wallpapers celebrating the BKC store (Image credit: Apple/Future)

Apple shared the new wallpapers on its Indian site (opens in new tab). "Hello Mumbai," the company announced. "We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC." The BKC store opened yesterday. Meanwhile, a second Indian store will open in Saket on April 20th – and that store's been given its own new wallpapers too (opens in new tab).

Wallpapers celebrating the Saket store (Image credit: Apple)

The Saket store opened this week (Image credit: Apple)

This isn't the first time Apple has dropped new wallpapers – last year fans went wild for its Black History Month wallpapers, which featured real time ray-tracing. While we're super excited for new hardware like the iPhone 15, it's always nice when Apple drops a free treat for all users. If you're in the market for new gear, check out the best Apple deals available now.

