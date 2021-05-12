Is this what Super Mario 64 will look like on the Nintendo Switch Pro?

With so many rumours flying around about the Nintendo Switch Pro, you'd be forgiven for forgetting that the console doesn't officially exist (yet). From 4K resolution to a larger display, the new machine sound pretty awesome. And we've just been given a glimpse of what older Nintendo games might look like on the souped-up Switch.

A new mod for the PC port of Super Mario 64 adds ray tracing to the visuals, and it looks incredible. If you need enlightening, ray tracing is technique for creating much more advanced and realistic lighting by simulating the way it bounces off objects. (Can't wait for the Switch Pro? Check out these brilliant Nintendo Switch deals.)

Rumours have suggested the Switch Pro will be capable of real-time ray tracing thanks to Nvidia's DLSS (Deep learning super sampling) tech. And we've already seen how it might look when applied to existing Switch games, with this stunning Zelda mod.

But what's impressive here is how fresh the technique makes a 25 year-old game look. The improved shadows and 3D effects make Super Mario 64 look more like 2017's Super Mario Odyssey – which suggests the Switch Pro could breathe new life into retro games.

We're pretty sure you can guess which image includes ray tracing (Image credit: Digital Foundry)

With Nintendo ramping up production of the standard Switch, it might be a while until we see the much-rumoured Switch Pro. But if it matches up to the leaks, it's going to be a solid upgrade for gamers – especially in handheld mode. The device is rumoured to feature a large OLED display, and similar internals to that of the PS4. Indeed, a portable device as powerful as the PS4 sounds pretty incredible.

Time will tell what Nintendo has in store, but if you're ready to start playing right now, check out today's best games console deals below. And don't forget to swing by our Nintendo Switch deals page for more brilliant offers.

