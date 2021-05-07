Waiting for the Nintendo Switch Pro? There might be bad news

Four years after its initial release, the Nintendo Switch is still going strong. So strong, in fact, that the console continues to smash the company's sales targets. But while this is great news for Nintendo, it might not be for fans waiting for the elusive Nintendo Switch Pro.

Thanks to incredible demand over the last year (check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you're ready to join the hype train), Nintendo is said to have broken previous profit records, and is increasing output of the device. But increased production of the standard Switch doesn't exactly point to the imminent release of a successor.

A recent render of the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

According to Nikkei Asia, Nintendo is planning to ramp up production to 30M units in the next year, "marking an all-time high for the flagship gaming device". Thanks to the success of many of the best Nintendo Switch games such as Animal Crossing, the console, released in 2017, is still topping wish-lists across the globe.

There's clearly plenty of life left in the standard Switch (Image credit: Future)

But as Nikkei Asia points out, increasing output is "an unusual step for a device that is already in its fifth year of existence" – especially since the release of next-gen rivals such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Does this mean the release of the Switch Pro could be put on hold while the regular Switch continues to enjoy its (very long) moment in the sun?

From 4K output to a larger 7-inch display, we've heard some truly tantalising rumours about the Switch Pro. But Nintendo clearly believes there's plenty of life left in the regular Switch. Time will tell whether the Switch Pro will become a reality any time soon, but in the meantime, check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below.

