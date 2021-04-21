Forget the PS5 – we want the Nintendo Switch Pro

Ah, the Nintendo Switch Pro. The supposed successor to the current Switch is starting to feel like it might be forever confined to the realm of rumours rather than reality. But if the much-anticipated device ever does appear – and especially if it looks anything like this awesome new concept – we'll be first in line.

One YouTuber's new concept takes many of the existing rumours about the Switch Pro (or is that the Super Nintendo Switch?) and turns them into a stunning visualisation. Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to start gaming right now.

The video (above) by ZONEofTECH depicts the Switch Pro in four colours: grey, red, yellow and green (the latter two in rather fetching neon shades). But perhaps the most obvious change apart from the new hues is the much larger screen. As per recent rumours, the concept features a 7-inch OLED display, as opposed to the original's 6.2 inches.

The concept boasts a huge display (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

The design also features larger and more ergonomic Joy-Con controllers along with a larger Home button. And, while it might not sound the most exciting update, the vastly enlarged kickstand will be great news for anyone who has experienced the tiny, flimsy version on the current model snapping off.

Behold, an improved kickstand (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

The video also references recent leaks regarding the internals of the device. When docked, the Switch Pro is expected to offer 4K video as well as NVIDIA DLSS upscaling technology, making it a massive leap from the current console.

With Nintendo having only just announced a new colour for the Switch Lite, it could be a while before we see the Switch Pro become a reality. But if it's anything like this concept, we're sold. In the meantime, check out today's best Nintendo Switch deals below, and be sure to take a look at the best Nintendo Switch games – you'll need those.

